Admiral : Over 200 Admiral staff volunteer at the Festival of Sport

Over 200 Admiral staff gave their time and volunteered to help disabled children at Festival of Sport.

The festival takes place in August every year at Margam Park. It's run by Port Talbot council, with support from Admiral, who has provided financial assistance and staff volunteers for over 15 years.

The event encourages children with disabilities to spend a week doing various activities including rugby, cycling, rock climbing, canoeing and archery, assisted by Admiral's volunteers. This year they also had a visit from Welsh rugby player, Ellis Jenkins.

Hannah Jones from Admiral's Claims department has been volunteering at Festival of Sport for 12 years. She explained why she got involved, 'It's my favourite week of the year. It's great to see the children develop each year and for me it's the proudest thing I do. It's amazing that Admiral supports this event and give me the time to volunteer.'

Admiral's Motivation and Development Manager, Jackie Miles, coordinated the volunteers and has been working alongside Neath Port Talbot Council for many years. She said, 'A huge thank you to all the Admiral staff that made this event a tremendous success, not just this week but every year. The faces at the event change, the children grow up and new ones join, but we can always count on Admiral staff to make this event happen.'

To watch a video about the Festival of Sport visit the Admiral Community channel here.