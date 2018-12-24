Admiral : collects for Cozy Toes

Admiral staff have donated over 100 Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in the Newport and Torfaen area through the Cozy Toes appeal.

The Cozy Toes appeal was set up by Sharon Thomas in Admiral's Claims department five years ago. Sharon previously worked as a foster carer with local authorities and wanted to continue helping disadvantaged children when she changed jobs which led to her creating Cozy Toes.

Signing their gift cards 'With love from Santa', each staff member who wants to donate a gift is given the gender and age of a child to buy for, these children would otherwise go without a Christmas present. There is no minimum or maximum spend and staff members are very charitable, in fact many donated several gifts to provide multiple children with a present on Christmas morning.

Sharon Thomas said, 'My colleagues have been amazing and contribute to Cozy Toes every year without question. The number of gifts donated grows each year and I'm so proud to see everyone support a great cause. I hope we can bring a smile to children's faces this Christmas and many more to come'.

Councillor Paul Cockeram, Newport City Council's cabinet member for social services, said: 'Once again we are bowled over by the generosity of the Admiral team in ensuring some of the city's most vulnerable children are not forgotten at this time of the year. A big thank-you to them all.'

Pictured:Clive Harris (Admiral), Sharon Thomas (Admiral), Sally Jenkins (Social Services), Steve Marshall (Admiral), Helen Paget (Social Services).