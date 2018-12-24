Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Admiral Group    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP (ADM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Admiral : collects for Cozy Toes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 11:55am CET

Admiral staff have donated over 100 Christmas presents to disadvantaged children in the Newport and Torfaen area through the Cozy Toes appeal.

The Cozy Toes appeal was set up by Sharon Thomas in Admiral's Claims department five years ago. Sharon previously worked as a foster carer with local authorities and wanted to continue helping disadvantaged children when she changed jobs which led to her creating Cozy Toes.

Signing their gift cards 'With love from Santa', each staff member who wants to donate a gift is given the gender and age of a child to buy for, these children would otherwise go without a Christmas present. There is no minimum or maximum spend and staff members are very charitable, in fact many donated several gifts to provide multiple children with a present on Christmas morning.

Sharon Thomas said, 'My colleagues have been amazing and contribute to Cozy Toes every year without question. The number of gifts donated grows each year and I'm so proud to see everyone support a great cause. I hope we can bring a smile to children's faces this Christmas and many more to come'.

Councillor Paul Cockeram, Newport City Council's cabinet member for social services, said: 'Once again we are bowled over by the generosity of the Admiral team in ensuring some of the city's most vulnerable children are not forgotten at this time of the year. A big thank-you to them all.'

Pictured:Clive Harris (Admiral), Sharon Thomas (Admiral), Sally Jenkins (Social Services), Steve Marshall (Admiral), Helen Paget (Social Services).

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 10:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADMIRAL GROUP
11:55aADMIRAL : collects for Cozy Toes
PU
12/20ADMIRAL : Mr X Appeals to Admiral
PU
12/18ADMIRAL : Aspen Insurance UKs former chief executive joins Admiral board
AQ
12/13ADMIRAL : £400K charitable donation
PU
11/28ADMIRAL : team transform school grounds
PU
10/31U.K. Insurers Face Investigation over Pricing Practices
DJ
10/25Hastings posts higher written premiums, but warns of competition
RE
10/18ADMIRAL GROUP : Crossing thresholds
CO
10/15ADMIRAL : named one of the World's best workplaces
PU
10/15UK car insurance premiums up for first time in 12 months - survey
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 680 M
EBIT 2018 469 M
Net income 2018 353 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,86%
P/E ratio 2018 16,14
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,69x
Capitalization 5 743 M
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,7  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP-1.25%7 254
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION5.50%34 650
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-49.34%21 834
TRYG A/S4.06%7 434
DB INSURANCE CO LTD--.--%4 647
PORTO SEGURO SA41.01%4 244
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.