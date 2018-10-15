Log in
ADMIRAL GROUP (ADM)
10/12 05:35:18 pm
1948 GBp   +0.80%
10/08ADMIRAL GROUP : Crossing thresholds
10/08ADMIRAL GROUP : Nomination
UK car insurance premiums up for first time in 12 months - survey

10/15/2018 | 02:31am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Imported cars are parked in a storage area at Sheerness port, Sheerness

(Reuters) - The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy rose by one percent in Britain in the third quarter, the first rise for 12 months, a survey said on Monday.

Prices had been pushed down ahead of expected changes in the Odgen rate, used to calculate compensation for personal injuries and the Civil Liability Bill, which includes reforms likely to reduce claims for whiplash injuries. A reduction in the volume of claims also kept a lid on prices.

This fall, however, was difficult to sustain because of ongoing pressures on repair costs, uncertainty surrounding the bill and changes to the Ogden rate," Stephen Jones, UK Head of P&C Pricing, Claims, Product and Underwriting at Willis Towers Watson, said.

The average premium for a comprehensive policy is now 760 pounds ($1,004) according to the latest index from price comparison site Confused.com, compiled by insurance advisory company Willis Towers Watson.

The index, based on enquiries submitted to Admiral Group Confused.com, found that prices had risen for the first time since they peaked last summer at 847 pounds.

The survey said that Britain's exit from the European Union could delay the passage of the Civil Liability Bill and any benefits to insurers, pushing back its implementation date from April 2019.

Companies such as Admiral, RSA Insurance, Direct Line, esure and Hastings provide motor insurance in Britain's highly competitive insurance sector.

(Britain's
motor insurers hit by falling prices, regulation,

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP 0.80% 1948 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 0.50% 323.7 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
ESURE GROUP PLC 0.14% 277.8 Delayed Quote.11.79%
HASTINGS GROUP HLDG PLC -0.17% 233.8 Delayed Quote.-26.94%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP -0.07% 550.6 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 644 M
EBIT 2018 468 M
Net income 2018 355 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,94%
P/E ratio 2018 16,12
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 8,72x
Capi. / Sales 2019 7,90x
Capitalization 5 614 M
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP-2.70%7 383
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION18.71%39 011
PICC PROPERTY & CASUALTY CO., LTD.-40.93%25 413
PEOPLE'S INSURANCE CO (GROUP) OF CHINA-10.03%18 955
TRYG A/S-2.26%7 102
PORTO SEGURO SA58.14%4 654
