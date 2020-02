However, it says profitability in the current year is still affected by higher levels of claims inflation during 2019, which could lead to a higher loss ratio in 2019 than in recent years.

The company said it expects to post a profit before tax for 2019 in the range of 510 million pounds to 540 million pounds.

