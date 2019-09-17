Log in
Admiral : Our Diversity Report

09/17/2019

As part of its commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, Admiral Group has published a report detailing a breakdown of its workforce and highlighting the progress it's making through various initiatives.

At Admiral we have commitments to our customers, our community, our environment and our people. As a part of our ongoing commitments to our people, our employees, we aim to create a successful working environment for all employees, embracing diversity in gender, religious beliefs, background, race, ability, age and sexuality.

For this year's Diversity Report we encouraged our UK employees, numbering almost 8,000 to complete a voluntary survey, allowing us to greater understand our workforce. The findings of the report show:

· There are 17 different religions or belief systems followed here

· Just over 9% of our employees identify as LGBT+

· People from 53 different nationalities work in our UK offices

· The average age of people working here is 32

· Just under 3% of employees consider themselves to have a disability or long-term condition

Click here to read the report in full.

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 11:06:02 UTC
