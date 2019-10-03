Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Admiral Group plc    ADM   GB00B02J6398

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

(ADM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/03 04:51:31 am
2055.5 GBp   +0.46%
04:29aADMIRAL : named one of the World's best workplaces
PU
09/26ADMIRAL : big top sponsorship with No Fit State
PU
09/26Boeing CEO Will Take Reins On Safety -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Admiral : named one of the World's best workplaces

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 04:29am EDT

Admiral Group has been named the 18th best workplace in the world on the annual 25 World's Best Workplaces list.

More than 12 million employees from over 8,000 companies around the globe participated in the survey process for the World's Best Workplaces list. The ranking assessed employees' views on leadership, organisational culture, and trust.

Great Place to Work's World's Best Workplaces create cultures that are welcoming, friendly, inclusive, and ethical. An overwhelming majority of employees at the World's Best say they're proud of their workplaces. This is the third time Admiral has been named in the list having taken 20th position last year.

Admiral qualified due to a number of its operations around the world making the Best Workplaces list in their respective countries. Admiral was also named as the 7th Best Multinational Workplace in Europe earlier this year by Great Place to Work.

Admiral Group CEO, David Stevens, commented, 'We're immensely proud to be named as one of the World's Best Workplaces for the third year in a row. Our success as a business is intrinsically linked to our culture and it's gratifying to see that our staff, not just in South Wales but around the globe, think we're a Great Place to Work. Whether based in Cardiff or Seville or Rome or Halifax, Canada, all our staff have a huge part to play in making Admiral the business that it is, and I thank you all for your hard work and commitment.'

Great Place to Work's CEO, Michael Bush, added, 'Congratulations to the World's Best Workplaces. It is a big challenge to build a high-trust culture that is great for employees in many countries across the globe. These organisations have bold leaders who have risen to the challenge--they are the vanguard showing millions of organizations worldwide that is possible and desirable to create a great place to work for all.'

To see the full list click here.

Disclaimer

Admiral Group plc published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
04:29aADMIRAL : named one of the World's best workplaces
PU
09/26ADMIRAL : big top sponsorship with No Fit State
PU
09/26Boeing CEO Will Take Reins On Safety -- WSJ
DJ
09/19Iranian military official says enemies will regret aggression against Tehran
RE
09/17ADMIRAL : Our Diversity Report
PU
09/05ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/05ADMIRAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04UK Plc's discount steepens as political crisis over Brexit deepens
RE
09/03Exelon Names Navy Admiral to Board
DJ
08/29ADMIRAL : continues to support the arts with Chapter
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 720 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 362 M
Debt 2019 48,6 M
Yield 2019 6,11%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
EV / Sales2019 7,72x
EV / Sales2020 7,19x
Capitalization 5 511 M
Chart ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Admiral Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 034,27  GBp
Last Close Price 2 046,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-0.05%7 016
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION25.86%45 160
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED13.36%25 956
TRYG A/S20.93%8 659
PORTO SEGURO S.A.12.92%4 567
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION3.29%3 093
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group