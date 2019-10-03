Admiral : named one of the World's best workplaces

Admiral Group has been named the 18th best workplace in the world on the annual 25 World's Best Workplaces list.

More than 12 million employees from over 8,000 companies around the globe participated in the survey process for the World's Best Workplaces list. The ranking assessed employees' views on leadership, organisational culture, and trust.

Great Place to Work's World's Best Workplaces create cultures that are welcoming, friendly, inclusive, and ethical. An overwhelming majority of employees at the World's Best say they're proud of their workplaces. This is the third time Admiral has been named in the list having taken 20th position last year.

Admiral qualified due to a number of its operations around the world making the Best Workplaces list in their respective countries. Admiral was also named as the 7th Best Multinational Workplace in Europe earlier this year by Great Place to Work.

Admiral Group CEO, David Stevens, commented, 'We're immensely proud to be named as one of the World's Best Workplaces for the third year in a row. Our success as a business is intrinsically linked to our culture and it's gratifying to see that our staff, not just in South Wales but around the globe, think we're a Great Place to Work. Whether based in Cardiff or Seville or Rome or Halifax, Canada, all our staff have a huge part to play in making Admiral the business that it is, and I thank you all for your hard work and commitment.'

Great Place to Work's CEO, Michael Bush, added, 'Congratulations to the World's Best Workplaces. It is a big challenge to build a high-trust culture that is great for employees in many countries across the globe. These organisations have bold leaders who have risen to the challenge--they are the vanguard showing millions of organizations worldwide that is possible and desirable to create a great place to work for all.'

To see the full list click here.