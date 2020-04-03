Log in
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC    ADM   GB00B02J6398

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/03 05:04:28 am
2192.5 GBp   -2.77%
04:26aBoE backs EU call for insurers to reconsider dividends in pandemic
RE
03/23ADMIRAL : Additional Listing
AQ
03/19UK watchdog tells insurers to be flexible over claims during epidemic
RE
BoE backs EU call for insurers to reconsider dividends in pandemic

04/03/2020 | 04:26am EDT
A general view of the Bank of England, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in London

The Bank of England said on Friday it backed calls from the European Union's insurance regulator for insurers to pay close attention to protecting policyholders when deciding whether to pay dividends or bonuses.

"We therefore expect firms to be prudent in deciding on dividend payments or variable remuneration in view of the elevated levels of uncertainty presented by coronavirus and its impact on the global economy," a Bank of England spokesperson said.

Shares in top European insurers sank on Friday after the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Thursday evening that insurers should suspend dividends and share buybacks, and postpone bonuses where possible.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -2.93% 2190 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
AVIVA PLC -4.57% 238.7 Delayed Quote.-40.36%
LEGAL & GENERAL -6.39% 165.75 Delayed Quote.-41.40%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -3.25% 909.8 Delayed Quote.-34.95%
RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC -3.21% 383.5 Delayed Quote.-30.11%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 736 M
EBIT 2020 586 M
Net income 2020 404 M
Debt 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales2020 9,13x
EV / Sales2021 8,21x
Capitalization 6 491 M
Technical analysis trends ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2 137,53  GBp
Last Close Price 2 255,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Graham Stevens Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Annette Elizabeth Court Non-Executive Chairman
Geraint Allan Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charlotte Bennett Head-Information Technology
Matt Wintle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC-2.34%7 992
PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION5.76%43 218
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED-0.53%21 521
TRYG A/S-12.96%7 443
PORTO SEGURO S.A.0.00%2 802
HASTINGS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC3.91%1 518
