ADO Properties S.A.: ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG

29-Jun-2020

ADO Properties S.A. exercises call option to acquire control of Consus Real Estate AG, continues to pursue rights issue and plans voluntary public tender offer for minority shareholders of Consus Real Estate AG

Dissemination of an announcement according to Art. 17 para 1 Market Abuse Regulation, Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR").

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, June 29, 2020

On December 15, 2019, ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties") announced that it had entered into a call option agreement with Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") for the acquisition of 69,619,173 shares in Consus Real Estate AG ("Consus") held by Aggregate (the "Call Option").

The board of directors of ADO Properties (the "Board of Directors") resolved to exercise the Call Option to acquire control of Consus. The Call Option will be settled in multiple tranches and includes the transfer of existing shares and issuance of new shares in ADO Properties (together, the "ADO Properties Shares"), in each case to Aggregate. Under the Call Option, Aggregate is, subject to certain adjustments, entitled to receive 0.2390 ADO Properties Shares in exchange for each Consus share. This exchange ratio will be adjusted based on the theoretical ex-rights price of the ADO Properties Shares in the event that new shares will be issued to Aggregate after the launch of the rights issue.

ADO Properties continues to pursue a rights issue in Q3 2020, subject to market conditions. In order to reduce the size of the rights issue to EUR 450 million, the Board of Directors resolved to recommend to the general meeting of ADO Properties the cancelation of any dividend distributions for the financial year 2019. ADO Properties' major shareholders and Aggregate Holdings have each committed to participate in the rights issue according to their shareholding. The Call Option is expected to be fully settled upon launch of the rights issue.

Following settlement of the Call Option, ADO Properties intends to make an offer to all Consus' shareholders to acquire their ordinary shares with no par value in Consus (ISIN: DE000A2DA414) by way of a voluntary public tender offer in the form of an exchange offer (the "Tender Offer"). The Tender Offer is intended to be based on the same ratio of 0.2390 ADO Properties Shares for each Consus share (to be adjusted for the rights issue), corresponding to the exchange ratio under the Call Option. The shares in ADO Properties to be issued as a consideration under the Tender Offer will be created by way of capital increase against contribution in kind. In connection with the exercise of the Call Option, ADO Properties has received irrevocable commitments resulting in a shareholding in Consus of more than 80% following settlement of the Tender Offer. The final terms of the Tender Offer will be set forth in an offer document which will be published on ADO Properties' website immediately prior to the launch of the Tender Offer.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors intends to initiate proceedings to potentially conclude a domination agreement between ADO Properties, as the controlling entity, and Consus, as the controlled entity, (the "Domination Agreement") to facilitate an integration of Consus into the ADO group. The conclusion of the Domination Agreement is subject to further steps, including obtaining an IDW S1 valuation of Consus and the approval of the Domination Agreement by Consus' general meeting. If the Domination Agreement were to be implemented, ADO Properties will offer to the minority shareholders of Consus to acquire their Consus shares in exchange for shares of ADO Properties and will pay an annual compensation for the term of the Domination Agreement.

Colleen Yorke, Legal Counsel

