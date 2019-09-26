Log in
ADO PROPERTIES

(ADJ)
ADO Properties S.A.: Agreement Entered for Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio

09/26/2019

DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
ADO Properties S.A.: Agreement Entered for Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio

26.09.2019 / 21:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

ADO Properties S.A.: Agreement Entered for Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio


Berlin, September 26, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today announced the entering into of a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Gewobag Wohnungsbau Aktiengesellschaft Berlin for the sale of 100% of the shares of certain subsidiaries owning 23 properties consisting in aggregate of approximately 5,800 residential apartment units. The sale price for the shares is EUR 920 million, less approximately EUR 340 million of net debt of the companies being sold. The assets are located in the Spandau and Reinickendorf districts in the West and the North of Berlin, most of which were acquired in 2015

As of the Company's last reported June 30, 2019 financial statements, the loan to value ratio of the Company as a result of the sale is expected to decrease from 38% to approximately 21% and the EPRA Net Asset Value as a result of the sale is expected to increase to EUR 62.60 per share. ADO Properties S.A. is considering various opportunities with respect to the proceeds from the sale, including repaying existing indebtedness, acquiring additional real estate portfolios, and for general corporate purposes.

The Share Purchase Agreement is subject to a number of customary conditions, including merger control approvals.

Ran Laufer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "We are delighted to have been able to reach this agreement with Gewobag. The sale of this portfolio is consistent with the Company's value creation strategy that involves not only acquiring properties and portfolios where it believes it can create value, but also selectively selling properties where the opportunity to do so are on terms favorable to the Company".

Definitions of our alternative performance measures like loan to value ratio and EPRA NAV are available in our latest financial report under

http://ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html in the Financial Performance Indicators section.

About ADO Properties
ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin's S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city's periphery

 

Contact:
Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel

26.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 881203

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881203  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881203&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
