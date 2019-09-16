Log in
ADO Properties S.A.: Discussions with Respect to Possible Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio

0
09/16/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

16-Sep-2019 / 19:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO Properties S.A.: Discussions with Respect to Possible Sale of a Real Estate Portfolio

Berlin, September 16, 2019. In light of the current corresponding market rumors and in line with ADO Properties S.A.'s (the 'Company') value creation strategy, the Company confirms that it is in discussions for the proposed sale of approximately 5,800 residential apartment units, together with some related commercial units and parking spaces. In this connection, the Company has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding outlining the understanding with respect to which current discussions are taking place. Any possible transaction, however, is subject to a number of matters that are yet to be agreed and various approvals that would be necessary, including the entering into of a definitive share purchase agreement.

The Company will report on the possible transaction in accordance with applicable laws.


Contact: Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel

16-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

ADO Properties SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 18:06:09 UTC
