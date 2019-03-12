Log in
ADO Properties S.A.: Moshe Lahmani to resign from his board position, Co-optation of Moshe Dayan and Dr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais

03/12/2019 | 02:43pm EDT
Today, Moshe Lahmani has resigned from his position as non-executive director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADO Properties S.A. with effect from today.

The resignation is a consequence of Shikun and Binui Ltd, Israel, having closed several transactions to sell their shares in ADO Group Ltd, Israel, on March 11, 2019, constituting 30% of the issued and paid up share capital of ADO Group. Moshe Lahmani is CEO of Shikun and Binui Ltd.

ADO Group Ltd. holds a total of 38.21% of the shares in ADO Properties S.A.

Mr. Moshe Dayan was appointed by co-optation by the Board of Directors to succeed Mr. Moshe Lahmani as a new member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. This is a provisional appointment until its ratification and confirmation by the next general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Moshe Dayan (67) is founder and CEO of Dune International Sàrl, Luxembourg and has been CEO of several large companies in Israel for many years.

In addition, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint by co-optation Dr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais (43) as a new member of the Board of Directors. Likewise, this is a provisional appointment until its ratification and confirmation by the next general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais is a partner at Apollo Management International LLP, London and has extensive expertise in real estate financing and has worked for Hudson Advisors Germany GmbH, Frankfurt and Citigroup London.

The Board of Directors of ADO Properties S.A. thanks Mr. Moshe Lahmani for his commitment to ADO Properties and for his responsible and professional work.

'We are proud to have worked with Mr. Moshe Lahmani for many years and thank him very much for his trust and support. We wish him all the best for the future', says Rabin Savion, CEO of ADO Properties.

Disclaimer

ADO Properties SA published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:42:01 UTC
