ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed
06/13/2019
Berlin, June 13, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today extended the appointment of Florian Goldgruber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Eyal Horn, Chief Operating Officer (COO), on an interim basis until September 30, 2019, while the Company is undertaking a search for a new CFO and COO. Rabin Savion has decided not to extend his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, and his appointment as CEO is expected to end with the scheduled expiration of his contract on July 22, 2019. The Company is in the process of searching for a new CEO for the Company.
Moshe Dayan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said: " We are grateful to Rabin, Florian and Eyal for their dedication to ADO Properties in the past years in helping ADO Properties to become the very successful company that it is today, and we wish each of them all the best for their future following their time with the Company."
About ADO Properties
ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin's S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city's periphery.
