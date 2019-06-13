Log in
ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed

0
06/13/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed

13.06.2019 / 22:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed

Berlin, June 13, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today extended the appointment of Florian Goldgruber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Eyal Horn, Chief Operating Officer (COO), on an interim basis until September 30, 2019, while the Company is undertaking a search for a new CFO and COO. Rabin Savion has decided not to extend his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, and his appointment as CEO is expected to end with the scheduled expiration of his contract on July 22, 2019. The Company is in the process of searching for a new CEO for the Company.

Moshe Dayan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, said: " We are grateful to Rabin, Florian and Eyal for their dedication to ADO Properties in the past years in helping ADO Properties to become the very successful company that it is today, and we wish each of them all the best for their future following their time with the Company."

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin's S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city's periphery.


Contact:
Florian Goldgruber, CFO

13.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 262 634 079
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 824483

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824483  13.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
