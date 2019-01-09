ADO Properties S.A.: Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half of 2018
ADO Properties S.A.: Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half of 2018
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ADO has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which the value of its real estate investment portfolio to the end of 2018 amounts to approximately 4.1 billion Euro. This reflects an increase by approximately 270 million Euro compared to the last external valuation in Q2 2018 and includes additions to the portfolio in an amount of around 60 million Euro.
