DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate

ADO Properties S.A.: Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half of 2018



09.01.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADO has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which the value of its real estate investment portfolio to the end of 2018 amounts to approximately 4.1 billion Euro. This reflects an increase by approximately 270 million Euro compared to the last external valuation in Q2 2018 and includes additions to the portfolio in an amount of around 60 million Euro.

09.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

