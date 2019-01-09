Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ADO Properties    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADO PROPERTIES (ADJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 01:32:03 am
46.46 EUR   +0.39%
2018ADO PROPERTIES SA : quaterly earnings release
2018ADO PROPERTIES SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018ADO PROPERTIES SA : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADO Properties S.A.: Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:05am EST

DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Real Estate
ADO Properties S.A.: Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half of 2018

09.01.2019 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which the value of its real estate investment portfolio to the end of 2018 amounts to approximately 4.1 billion Euro. This reflects an increase by approximately 270 million Euro compared to the last external valuation in Q2 2018 and includes additions to the portfolio in an amount of around 60 million Euro.

09.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 27 84 56 710
Fax: +352 26 26 34 079
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX

 
End of News DGAP News Service

764387  09.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=764387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADO PROPERTIES
01:05aADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Portfolio value continues strong growth in the second half..
EQ
2018CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/12/2 : 16 CET/CEST - ADO Properties S.A.: Releas..
EQ
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
2018ADO PROPERTIES : S.A. Successfully Concludes Refinancing Series
EQ
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
PU
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Pers..
PU
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 165 million co..
PU
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 165 million co..
EQ
2018ADO PROPERTIES S.A. : ADO Properties S.A. successfully places convertible bond
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 130 M
EBIT 2018 93,5 M
Net income 2018 392 M
Debt 2018 1 611 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 5,16
P/E ratio 2019 7,67
EV / Sales 2018 27,7x
EV / Sales 2019 25,7x
Capitalization 2 004 M
Chart ADO PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
ADO Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADO PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,8 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rabin Savion Chief Executive Officer & Director
Moshe Lahmani Chairman
Eyal Horn Chief Operating Officer
Florian Goldgruber Chief Financial Officer
Amit Segev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADO PROPERTIES1.67%2 294
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 215
VONOVIA2.65%24 065
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 316
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN4.28%16 951
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.