ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

0
04/04/2019 | 07:12am EDT

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554

4 April 2019

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of the Issuer:
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413

2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Stichting PGGM Depositary,
City and country of registered office: Zeist, the Netherlands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Not applicable.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
28 March 2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.05% 0% 5.05% 44.130.757
Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law) 		Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law) 		Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law) 		Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
2.229.152 5.05%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect) 		2.229.152 5.05%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
9. In case of proxy voting:
Not applicable.
10. Additional information:
PGGM Vermogensbeheer B.V. is the fund manager of the mentioned fund under 3, which is a Dutch fund for joint account. All assets of the funds are held by Stichting PGGM Depositary (as title holder). Therefore the shareholder is Stichting PGGM Depositary.

Company information:

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller
E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin
Internet: https://www.ado.properties

Disclaimer

ADO Properties SA published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 11:11:07 UTC
