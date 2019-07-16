ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|1. Details of the Issuer:
|ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554
LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
|2. Reason for the notification:
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
|Name:
Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
60311 Frankfurt am Main; Weißfrauenstraße 7, Germany
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
|Uni Fonds 1.41%
UniFonds-net- 0.35%
UniDeutschland XS 2.08 %
FVB-Deutscher Aktienfonds 0.02%
UniRak Konservativ 0.39%
Bright Future Fund 0.07%
BBBank Kontinuität Union 0.45%
BBBank Wachstum Union 0.12%
BBBank Dynamik Union 0.03%
GI Portfolio I 0.05%
Global Sel. Portf. II Seg. Aktien 0.11%
Global Sel. Portf. I Seg. Aktien 0.03%
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|08 July 2019
|6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.13%
|0%
|5.13%
|44,194,607
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|4.61%
|0%
|4.61%
|
|7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
|Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)
|Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
|
|2,267,822
|
|5.13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
|2,267,822
|5.13%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
|Not applicable.
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
|Not applicable.
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure):
|N°
|Name
|% of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both
|Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
|1
|Union Asset Management Holding AG
|100%
|%
|100%
|
|9. In case of proxy voting:
|Not applicable.
|10. Additional information: ./.
|