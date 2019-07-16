DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A.

ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



16.07.2019 / 17:25

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554

16 July 2019 NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS



LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

ISIN: LU1250154413 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name:



Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH

60311 Frankfurt am Main; Weißfrauenstraße 7, Germany 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Uni Fonds 1.41%

UniFonds-net- 0.35%

UniDeutschland XS 2.08 %

FVB-Deutscher Aktienfonds 0.02%

UniRak Konservativ 0.39%

Bright Future Fund 0.07%

BBBank Kontinuität Union 0.45%

BBBank Wachstum Union 0.12%

BBBank Dynamik Union 0.03%

GI Portfolio I 0.05%

Global Sel. Portf. II Seg. Aktien 0.11%

Global Sel. Portf. I Seg. Aktien 0.03% 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 08 July 2019 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.13% 0% 5.13% 44,194,607 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.61% 0% 4.61% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) 2,267,822 5.13% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 2,267,822 5.13% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure):





N° Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 Union Asset Management Holding AG 100% % 100%



9. In case of proxy voting: Not applicable. 10. Additional information: ./. Company information:



Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller

E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin

Internet: https://www.ado.properties

