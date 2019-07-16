Log in
ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/16/2019 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A.
ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.07.2019 / 17:25
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554


16 July 2019

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on requirements for issuers (the 'Transparency Law' and the 'Transparency Regulation') with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of the Issuer:
ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
Société anonyme
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name:

Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH
60311 Frankfurt am Main; Weißfrauenstraße 7, Germany
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
Uni Fonds 1.41%
UniFonds-net- 0.35%
UniDeutschland XS 2.08 %
FVB-Deutscher Aktienfonds 0.02%
UniRak Konservativ 0.39%
Bright Future Fund 0.07%
BBBank Kontinuität Union 0.45%
BBBank Wachstum Union 0.12%
BBBank Dynamik Union 0.03%
GI Portfolio I 0.05%
Global Sel. Portf. II Seg. Aktien 0.11%
Global Sel. Portf. I Seg. Aktien 0.03%
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
08 July 2019
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.13% 0% 5.13% 44,194,607
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.61% 0% 4.61%  
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct
(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
  2,267,822   5.13%  
         
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect) 		2,267,822 5.13%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure):


 
Name % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 Union Asset Management Holding AG 100% % 100%  
 

 
9. In case of proxy voting:
Not applicable.
10. Additional information: ./.
 
 

Company information:

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.
1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B197554

LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
ISIN: LU1250154413
Contact: Nicole Andrea Müller
E-mail: N.Mueller@ado.berlin
Internet: https://www.ado.properties


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

 
End of News DGAP News Service

842125  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=842125&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019

share via e-mail
0
