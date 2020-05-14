Log in
ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/14/2020 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.05.2020 / 11:35
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 13 May 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
72020446


14.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1044917  14.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1044917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
