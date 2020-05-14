DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement

ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.05.2020 / 11:35

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 13 May 2020

3. New total number of voting rights: 72020446



