ADO PROPERTIES    ADJ   LU1250154413

ADO PROPERTIES

(ADJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/21/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADO Properties S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
21.07.2020 / 20:11
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 Jul 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:
104,785,930

Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.ado.properties

 
Financials
Sales 2020 376 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2020 520 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2020 6 018 M 6 941 M 6 941 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,05x
Yield 2020 2,95%
Capitalization 1 860 M 2 138 M 2 145 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 21,0x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ADO PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
ADO Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADO PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,27 €
Last Close Price 24,50 €
Spread / Highest target 60,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Beaudemoulin CO-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maximilian Gerd Jean Rienecker Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Maser Chairman
Michael Bütter Independent Director
Jörn Stobbe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADO PROPERTIES-12.85%2 128
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.96%45 773
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.94%37 472
VONOVIA SE13.71%33 868
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.04%20 800
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE10.87%16 062
