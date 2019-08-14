DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

14.08.2019 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADO Properties S.A. successfully concludes first half of the financial year 2019 Stable growth of the income from rental activities (+9.9%)

EBITDA from rental activities rises by +2.4% - FFO1 close to previous

year's level

year's level Annual like-for-like rental growth of 4.0%

Portfolio value rises to EUR 4.4 billion - Solid financial structure

EPRA Net Asset Value per share at EUR 60.63 as of 30 June 2019

(31 December 2018: EUR 55.05)

(31 December 2018: EUR 55.05) Continuously high modernization speed allows vacancy rate to decrease further Berlin, 14 August 2019

- ADO Properties S.A., the only Prime Standard listed residential real estate company solely focused on the city of Berlin, has successfully completed the first half of the fiscal year 2019. This is reflected by the key figures and the interim management report for the first six months 2019 published today.

Strong key operating figures The income from rental activities of ADO Properties rose in the first half of 2019 by 9.9% to EUR 71.4 million (H1 2018: EUR 64.9 million) mainly driven by new acquisitions and the stable 4.0% like-for-like rental growth. The EBITDA from rental activities increased by 2.4% from EUR 46.7 million in the first six months 2018 to EUR 47.9 million in the same period in 2019. The second quarter 2019 results represent an annualized EBITDA of almost EUR 96 million. At EUR 33.4 million, the FFO1 (from rental activities) was almost at the previous year's level, equivalent to an FFO1 of EUR 0.76 per share. The averagein-place rent of the residential portfolio rose to EUR 6.81 per sqm per month at the end of the second quarter 2019 (31 December 2018: EUR 6.73). The vacancy rate for the residential portfolio decreased to 2.9% as of 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 3.2%) due to increased speed of unit modernization. ADO Properties' portfolio value has grown by EUR 282.2 million to EUR 4,375 million as of 30 June 2019. It comprised 23,627 units at the end of the reporting period, of which 22,169 are residential units (31 December 2018: 22,202 units). During the first six months 2019, ADO Properties sold 38 units. The average sales price of EUR 3,866 per m² compares very positively to the company's current average portfolio value for Central Locations of EUR 3,246 per m² which is most comparable. The EPRANet Asset Value of the portfolio amounted to EUR 2.68 million, or EUR 60.63 per share, as of 30 June 2019. ADO Properties' financial structure remained stable and conservative with an LTV of 38.0% at the end of the reporting period and an average interest rate on all outstanding long-term debts of 1.6%. The weighted average maturity of the outstanding debts is approximately 4.3 years. Almost all loans have fixed interest rates or are hedged. ADO Properties will continue to adhere to its conservative financing strategy and its LTV target of a maximum 40%.

Expected FFO 1 run rate in 2019 approximately EUR 65 million and positive outlook 'The current political situation has led to a considerable amount of unrest in the real estate sector. We view the proposed 'Berliner Mietendeckel' quite skeptically and we believe that it or something similar can only contribute to a further shortage of apartments in Berlin. However, this should please investors, who in the long term almost certainly stand to benefit from such conditions. The short-term situation can only be described as uncertain because nobody can say with any degree of confidence which political decisions will be taken or what effect they will have on the real estate sector. But despite all this, our overall outlook for the coming months remains positive', says Ran Laufer, CEO of ADO Properties. 'In view of the positive development during the first half of the year, we still expect our FFO 1 run rate for 2019 as a whole to be around EUR 65 million. Given the uncertainties regarding whether and in what form the proposed rental law in Berlin will be adopted, we are currently not providing guidance on our anticipated like-for-like rental growth, but we are confident that ADO Properties will continue to increase in the medium to long-term the value of its assets, its NAV and its NAV per share. Our quality portfolio and fully integrated, scalable management platform provides us with the operative flexibility to enable us to initiate and execute appropriate action. We can adapt our operative strategy at short notice to tailor for any events.'

Key Figures 01.01.19-30.06.19 01.01.18-30.06.18 Difference absolute Difference percentage Income from rental activities, in MEUR 71.4 64.9 6.4 9.9% EBITDA from rental activities, in MEUR 47.9 46.7 1.1 2.4% EBITDA, in MEUR 48.9 47.5 1.4 2.9% FFO 1 (from rental activities),

in MEUR 33.4 33.6 -0.2 -0.5% FFO 1 per share, EUR 0.76 0.76 0.0 0.0% FFO 2 (incl. disposal results),

in MEUR 34.5 34.4 0.1 0.3% 30.06.19 31.12.18 Difference absolute Difference percentage EPRA NAV, in MEUR 2,676 2,430 246.3 10.1% EPRA NAV per share, EUR 60.63 55.05 5.58 10.1% LTV, percent 38.0% 39.6% Residential units 22,169 22,202 -33 -0.1% Portfolio value, in MEUR 4,375 4,092 282.2 6.9% In-place-rent residential EUR/sqm/month 6.81 6.73 Vacancy rate residential percent 2.9% 3.2% Maintenance and CAPEX, EUR per sqm 46.70 39.20 Definitions of our alternative performance measures like FFO1 or EPRA NAV are available in our latest financial report under

About ADO Properties ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin's S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city's periphery. Contact: Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel - ADO Properties S.A., the only Prime Standard listed residential real estate company solely focused on the city of Berlin, has successfully completed the first half of the fiscal year 2019. This is reflected by the key figures and the interim management report for the first six months 2019 published today.Theof ADO Properties rose in the first half of 2019 by 9.9% to EUR 71.4 million (H1 2018: EUR 64.9 million) mainly driven by new acquisitions and the stable 4.0% like-for-like rental growth. Theincreased by 2.4% from EUR 46.7 million in the first six months 2018 to EUR 47.9 million in the same period in 2019. The second quarter 2019 results represent an annualized EBITDA of almost EUR 96 million. At EUR 33.4 million, thewas almost at the previous year's level, equivalent to an FFO1 of EUR 0.76 per share. Theof the residential portfolio rose to EUR 6.81 per sqm per month at the end of the second quarter 2019 (31 December 2018: EUR 6.73). Thefor the residential portfolio decreased to 2.9% as of 30 June 2019 (31 December 2018: 3.2%) due to increased speed of unit modernization. ADO Properties'has grown by EUR 282.2 million to EUR 4,375 million as of 30 June 2019. It comprised 23,627 units at the end of the reporting period, of which 22,169 are residential units (31 December 2018: 22,202 units). During the first six months 2019, ADO Properties sold 38 units. The average sales price of EUR 3,866 per m² compares very positively to the company's current average portfolio value for Central Locations of EUR 3,246 per m² which is most comparable. Theof the portfolio amounted to EUR 2.68 million, or EUR 60.63 per share, as of 30 June 2019. ADO Properties'remained stable and conservative with an LTV of 38.0% at the end of the reporting period and an average interest rate on all outstanding long-term debts of 1.6%. The weighted average maturity of the outstanding debts is approximately 4.3 years. Almost all loans have fixed interest rates or are hedged. ADO Properties will continue to adhere to its conservative financing strategy and its LTV target of a maximum 40%.'The current political situation has led to a considerable amount of unrest in the real estate sector. We view the proposed 'Berliner Mietendeckel' quite skeptically and we believe that it or something similar can only contribute to a further shortage of apartments in Berlin. However, this should please investors, who in the long term almost certainly stand to benefit from such conditions. The short-term situation can only be described as uncertain because nobody can say with any degree of confidence which political decisions will be taken or what effect they will have on the real estate sector. But despite all this, our overall outlook for the coming months remains positive', says Ran Laufer, CEO of ADO Properties. 'In view of the positive development during the first half of the year, we still expect our FFO 1 run rate for 2019 as a whole to be around EUR 65 million. Given the uncertainties regarding whether and in what form the proposed rental law in Berlin will be adopted, we are currently not providing guidance on our anticipated like-for-like rental growth, but we are confident that ADO Properties will continue to increase in the medium to long-term the value of its assets, its NAV and its NAV per share. Our quality portfolio and fully integrated, scalable management platform provides us with the operative flexibility to enable us to initiate and execute appropriate action. We can adapt our operative strategy at short notice to tailor for any events.'Definitions of our alternative performance measures like FFO1 or EPRA NAV are available in our latest financial report under http://ado.properties/websites/ado/English/4000/publications.html in the Financial Performance Indicators section.ADO Properties is a company that focuses on the residential real estate sector and owns a property portfolio of around 24,000 units in Berlin. The company operates an entirely integrated, scalable in-house platform that includes a dedicated property administration. The portfolio of ADO Properties is concentrated in central locations inside Berlin's S-Bahn-Circle and in attractive districts on the city's periphery. Contact: Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel

14.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

