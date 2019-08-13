Correction of a release from 12/08/2019, 19:33 CET/CEST - ADO Properties S.A.: Release according to Article 11 (6) Luxembourg Tranparency Law and Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide ...

1. Details of the Issuer:

ADO PROPERTIES S.A.

Société anonyme

1B Heienhaff, L-1736 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B197554 LEI: 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69

ISIN: LU1250154413

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name and address: Stichting PGGM Depositary City and country of registered office (if applicable): Zeist, the Netherlands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

01 August 2019

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4,807% % % 44.194.607

Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5,05% % %

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law)

2.124.473 4,807%

SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 2.124.473 4,807%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Not applicable.

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Not applicable.

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

The person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

9. In case of proxy voting:

Not applicable.

10. Additional information: