Adobe

ADOBE

(ADBE)
  Report  
04/15 01:22:02 pm
272.03 USD   +0.06%
Adobe : Introducing Brianna Wettlaufer, Adobe Stock's New Head of Content

04/15/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Brianna Wettlaufer is a self-taught photographer, a stock industry pioneer, and the new head of content for Adobe Stock. We talked to her about her unusual childhood hobby of curating magazine clippings, what it was like to start her own stock agency, and why she thinks stock is shedding its stereotypes and inspiring the creative community more than ever.

Welcome to Adobe, Brianna! Can you tell us a little bit about discovering your passion for photography, and how you found your way into the stock world?

Photography and visual trends were an obsession for me when I was a kid, back when all you had was magazines. By the time I was a teenager I was trying to analyze what made a photo captivating and unique. How could an image say more by saying less? In order to crack the code, I kept banker boxes-every month I would get my magazines and tear out all the best photos. I'd sort them by style, subject, and color.

My love of design blossomed in high school. By the late 90s, with the accessibility of online stock collections, I had a new library at my fingertips. I used it to dive deeper into what was happening with design. I started hanging out on stock sites, memorizing collections.

Working as a creative director, I took the leap to begin taking photos for the business and I was hooked. That led me to joining iStock, later taking the reins of the content team, and with the CEO, ushering in a new era of creators beginning a new chapter in stock. It's been an amazing journey watching the industry continue to evolve and am always thankful to be apart of it.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:42:02 UTC
