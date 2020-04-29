Log in
ADOBE INC.

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Adobe : 10 Brands That Shifted Their Advertising Strategy Amid COVID-19

04/29/2020 | 12:23pm EDT

In the age of COVID-19, the mantra of 'tell, not sell,' takes on a heightened importance in advertising.

While some brands have reportedly paused advertising altogether due to the pandemic, others have instead shifted their strategy to create meaningful ads that don't talk about products or services. Instead, viewers walk away with the understanding that these companies care about them, and are trying to help during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.

Below, we highlight some of our favorite ads so far.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 16:22:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 006 M
EBIT 2020 5 346 M
Net income 2020 4 356 M
Finance 2020 2 726 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
P/E ratio 2021 37,8x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2021 10,2x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 339,13  $
Last Close Price 333,45  $
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Thompson Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.1.10%160 656
AUTODESK, INC.-3.35%38 923
WORKDAY INC.-11.78%33 841
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.3.57%32 255
SQUARE, INC.-1.29%27 126
ANSYS, INC.-0.02%22 110
