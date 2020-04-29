Adobe : 10 Brands That Shifted Their Advertising Strategy Amid COVID-19

In the age of COVID-19, the mantra of 'tell, not sell,' takes on a heightened importance in advertising.

While some brands have reportedly paused advertising altogether due to the pandemic, others have instead shifted their strategy to create meaningful ads that don't talk about products or services. Instead, viewers walk away with the understanding that these companies care about them, and are trying to help during this unprecedented time of uncertainty.

Below, we highlight some of our favorite ads so far.