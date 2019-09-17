Log in
Adobe : 3Q Revenue, Net Income Rise

09/17/2019

By Allison Prang

Adobe Inc.'s (ADBE) third-quarter revenue and profit increased from a year ago.

Net income at Adobe was $792.8 million, up 19% from the comparable quarter last year. Earnings were $1.61 a share, up from $1.34 a share.

Adjusted earnings were $2.05 a share, up from $1.73 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $1.97 a share as adjusted.

Revenue was $2.83 billion, up 24%. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting $2.82 billion.

