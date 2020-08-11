Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Inc.    ADBE

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/11 01:24:55 pm
443.58 USD   +0.07%
01:08pADOBE : Analytics introduces mobile app
PU
08/08Transport ETFs Look to Recover -- Journal Report
DJ
08/06INVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adobe : Analytics introduces mobile app

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

There is a common problem that exists in all organizations; Whether it is a large global brand, a specialty retailer, or a government agency, teams are struggling to equip senior leaders with useful data. With limited analyst resources, ad hoc requests cannot be fulfilled in a timely fashion, and teams rely instead on static dashboards with outdated or incomplete data. The lack of actionable insights is more problematic than ever, as organizations deal with a rapidly changing environment that requires fast decision-making.

Adobe is introducing a mobile app for Adobe Analytics, to provide a new way for senior leaders to experience the product. Interactive insights, customized to individual needs, are accessible within just a few taps. Users are provided a real-time pulse on what is happening in their business, with an ability to self-service. For analysts, they curate a set of metrics one time and can significantly reduce the need for one-off requests. It is data democratization at its best.

With Adobe Experience Platform, the app is also the first-of-its-kind to deliver a comprehensive view of customer journeys, from web and mobile, to in-store signals and call centers. It empowers users to take immediate action on how they operate their business, and drives success in customer experience management (CXM).

City National Bank is one of the first to use the app, via our beta program. Their chief marketing officer for instance, can see how leads are moving through the marketing funnel, or which promotions in-branch drove the most engagement online. It became an ideal form factor, even with COVID-19 keeping folks at home. Executives found it easy to pull up the app for quick insights during meetings, evening walks, or any activity that pulled them away from their work setup. Read their full story here.

Across a leadership organization, senior leaders have distinct needs; The data that a CMO requires, can be very different from insights that support the VP of commerce. The nuances make customization an important factor for the analyst team.

With the Adobe Analytics mobile app, analysts and data scientists can curate specific experiences with pre-built 'scorecards.' Executives can get real-time access to standard metrics such as revenue, web traffic, or cart abandons. Analysts can also create more robust scorecards that blend different channels together to provide a deeper view into the overall customer journey. As needs change, the individual scorecards can be swapped out or removed.

Disclaimer

Adobe Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 17:07:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ADOBE INC.
01:08pADOBE : Analytics introduces mobile app
PU
08/08Transport ETFs Look to Recover -- Journal Report
DJ
08/06INVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31Adobe to Ban Political Ads on Its Online Ad-Sales Platform--Update
DJ
07/31Tech Up After Apple, Amazon.com, Facebook Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/31Adobe Plans to Ban Political Ads on Its Online Ad-Sales Platform
DJ
07/21ADOBE : IBM and Red Hat Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Customer Exper..
PR
07/14ADOBE : Releases New Versions of Technical Communication Tools
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 748 M - -
Net income 2020 4 371 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 213 B 213 B -
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 22 634
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 429,86 $
Last Close Price 443,29 $
Spread / Highest target 7,15%
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Thompson Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.34.41%212 631
SQUARE, INC.122.73%61 802
AUTODESK, INC.26.39%50 827
WORKDAY INC.10.09%42 578
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.30.87%40 634
TWILIO INC.154.43%37 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group