Adobe : Analytics introduces mobile app

There is a common problem that exists in all organizations; Whether it is a large global brand, a specialty retailer, or a government agency, teams are struggling to equip senior leaders with useful data. With limited analyst resources, ad hoc requests cannot be fulfilled in a timely fashion, and teams rely instead on static dashboards with outdated or incomplete data. The lack of actionable insights is more problematic than ever, as organizations deal with a rapidly changing environment that requires fast decision-making.

Adobe is introducing a mobile app for Adobe Analytics, to provide a new way for senior leaders to experience the product. Interactive insights, customized to individual needs, are accessible within just a few taps. Users are provided a real-time pulse on what is happening in their business, with an ability to self-service. For analysts, they curate a set of metrics one time and can significantly reduce the need for one-off requests. It is data democratization at its best.

With Adobe Experience Platform, the app is also the first-of-its-kind to deliver a comprehensive view of customer journeys, from web and mobile, to in-store signals and call centers. It empowers users to take immediate action on how they operate their business, and drives success in customer experience management (CXM).

City National Bank is one of the first to use the app, via our beta program. Their chief marketing officer for instance, can see how leads are moving through the marketing funnel, or which promotions in-branch drove the most engagement online. It became an ideal form factor, even with COVID-19 keeping folks at home. Executives found it easy to pull up the app for quick insights during meetings, evening walks, or any activity that pulled them away from their work setup. Read their full story here.

Across a leadership organization, senior leaders have distinct needs; The data that a CMO requires, can be very different from insights that support the VP of commerce. The nuances make customization an important factor for the analyst team.

With the Adobe Analytics mobile app, analysts and data scientists can curate specific experiences with pre-built 'scorecards.' Executives can get real-time access to standard metrics such as revenue, web traffic, or cart abandons. Analysts can also create more robust scorecards that blend different channels together to provide a deeper view into the overall customer journey. As needs change, the individual scorecards can be swapped out or removed.