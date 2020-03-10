Log in
ADOBE INC.

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
03/10 09:44:53 pm
331.5500 USD   +8.42%
05:10pAdobe Inc. Closes Up 8.7%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09ADOBE INC. : quaterly earnings release
03/06U.S. Parcel Carriers Slashed Jobs in February
DJ
Adobe Inc. Closes Up 8.7%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

03/10/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) closed at $332.38, up $26.59 or 8.7%

-- Largest percent increase since Oct. 16, 2018, when it rose 9.52%

-- Down 3.69% month-to-date

-- Up 0.78% year-to-date

-- Down 13.28% from its all-time closing high of $383.28 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 26.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 12, 2019), when it closed at $263.51

-- Down 13.28% from its 52 week closing high of $383.28 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 29.29% from its 52 week closing low of $257.09 on March 15, 2019

-- Traded as high as $332.94

-- Up 8.88% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 9.97%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 5.9 million shares; highest since Feb. 28, 2020, when 6.5 million shares were traded

-- Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 8.70% 332.38 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.89% 25018.16 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 5.34% 8372.265476 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.95% 8344.252867 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 4.94% 2882.23 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 169 M
EBIT 2020 5 446 M
Net income 2020 3 632 M
Finance 2020 6 211 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,8x
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
EV / Sales2020 10,8x
EV / Sales2021 9,05x
Capitalization 148 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 360,68  $
Last Close Price 305,79  $
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Thompson Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.-7.28%147 779
AUTODESK, INC.-12.76%35 216
WORKDAY INC.-13.06%33 169
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-6.12%29 237
SQUARE, INC.5.07%28 608
ANSYS, INC.-13.60%19 108
