Adobe Inc. Closes Up 8.7%, Largest Percent Increase Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) closed at $332.38, up $26.59 or 8.7%

-- Largest percent increase since Oct. 16, 2018, when it rose 9.52%

-- Down 3.69% month-to-date

-- Up 0.78% year-to-date

-- Down 13.28% from its all-time closing high of $383.28 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 26.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 12, 2019), when it closed at $263.51

-- Down 13.28% from its 52 week closing high of $383.28 on Feb. 19, 2020

-- Up 29.29% from its 52 week closing low of $257.09 on March 15, 2019

-- Traded as high as $332.94

-- Up 8.88% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Oct. 16, 2018, when it rose as much as 9.97%

-- Today's preliminary volume is 5.9 million shares; highest since Feb. 28, 2020, when 6.5 million shares were traded

-- Fifth best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet