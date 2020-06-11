Log in
Adobe Inc.    ADBE

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
Adobe : Withdraws Full-Year Targets as Advertising Cloud Segment Changes Weigh

06/11/2020 | 05:15pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Adobe Inc. said it will withdraw its fiscal 2020 financial targets, as the company weighs shifts it has made in its advertising cloud segment and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic's effects on the macroeconomic environment.

The company said it had accelerated its drive to cut its low-margin advertising cloud transaction-driven offerings in the second quarter. It will continue to offer advertising cloud software, but the move has dragged on Adobe's advertising cloud targeted revenue in the second quarter, the company said.

For the current quarter, the company projects revenue around $3.15 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting third-quarter revenue around $3.26 billion.

Adobe forecast digital media segment revenue will grow about 16% year-over-year.

On a per-share basis, Adobe anticipates third-quarter earnings of $1.78 a share on a reported basis, and $2.40 a share on an adjusted basis. Analysts were targeting EPS of $1.99 and adjusted EPS of $2.46.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

