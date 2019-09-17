Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Inc.    ADBE

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 07:09pm EDT
An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Adobe Inc on Tuesday gave a tepid current-quarter revenue forecast and said that bookings in its newly acquired marketing software unit were growing slower than expected, sending shares nearly 3% in after-market trading.

The company bought marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion last year, adding business-to-business marketing applications to its creative tools.

Adobe is best known for its content creation tools used by marketers to reach consumers, but of late it has been shifting focus to woo business marketers who target other companies.

"Third-quarter bookings growth from Marketo in the mid-market did not meet our expectations," Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen said on a conference call with analysts.

Major technology companies are vying for a share of the cloud market, which according to research firm Canalys Cloud Channels Analysis was worth $28 billion in the second quarter.

Adobe is the world's third-largest cloud software provider, with a 9.3% market share. Microsoft Corp accounts for 17.8% of the overall market and Salesforce 12.5%.

Adobe said it expects revenue of about $2.97 billion in the fourth quarter, below estimates of $3.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from its digital media unit, home to image-editing software Photoshop, rose 22% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, but that was the slowest year-on-year increase in at least 10 quarters.

Net income rose to $792.8 million, or $1.61 per share, in the third quarter from $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $2.05 per share and beat analysts' average estimate of $1.97 per share, .

Revenue rose 24% to $2.83 billion, beating expectations of $2.82 billion.

The company's shares, which have risen nearly 26% this year, were down 2.7% at $277.09 in after-market trading.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 0.62% 284.69 Delayed Quote.25.06%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.78% 137.39 Delayed Quote.34.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE INC.
07:09pADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
RE
04:46pADOBE : Targets Lower 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Than Analysts Expect
DJ
04:38pADOBE : 3Q Revenue, Net Income Rise -- Update
DJ
04:33pADOBE : 3Q Revenue, Net Income Rise
DJ
04:20pADOBE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pADOBE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
04:06pADOBE : Reports Record Revenue
BU
09/13REVIEW & PREVIEW : Next Week -- Barron's
DJ
09/12ADOBE : to Webcast Q3 FY2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/12ADOBE : Discloses First Opportunity Parity Findings and Reaffirms Global Gender ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 187 M
EBIT 2019 4 442 M
Net income 2019 2 843 M
Finance 2019 2 831 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 49,2x
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
EV / Sales2019 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 9,96x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 314,37  $
Last Close Price 284,69  $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.25.06%137 345
WORKDAY INC.8.34%39 444
AUTODESK19.64%33 788
ELECTRONIC ARTS25.61%29 211
SQUARE INC5.63%25 307
ANSYS48.40%17 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group