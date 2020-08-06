Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Jonathan Vaas, vice president Investor Relations and Associate General Counsel, Adobe

Audio of this presentation will be webcast from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host.

