MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Inc.    ADBE

ADOBE INC.

(ADBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/06 01:26:53 pm
460.16 USD   +2.37%
01:02pINVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation

08/06/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:

Oppenheimer Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time
Jonathan Vaas, vice president Investor Relations and Associate General Counsel, Adobe

Audio of this presentation will be webcast from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2020 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 732 M - -
Net income 2020 4 371 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 22 634
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ADOBE INC.
Duration : Period :
Adobe Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 430,75 $
Last Close Price 449,51 $
Spread / Highest target 5,67%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Thompson Executive VP-Worldwide Field Operations
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE INC.36.29%215 614
SQUARE, INC.134.26%64 387
AUTODESK, INC.32.56%53 309
WORKDAY INC.11.88%43 269
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.35.97%42 204
TWILIO INC.182.98%39 807
