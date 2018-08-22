Adobe : Announces the 2019 Release of Adobe Captivate, Introducing Virtual Reality for eLearning Design

Adobe today announced the 2019 version of its industry-leading eLearning authoring tool, Adobe Captivate. Adobe's powerful eLearning offering continues to redefine design workflows to empower instructional designers, corporate trainers & educators who want to create exceptional digital learning experiences that meet learners at their point of need.

Adobe Captivate addresses today's organizational learning challenges, enabling employees to learn, unlearn and relearn, by developing modern content and reducing the time to market.

'Employees are the most valuable assets to any successful organization and their learning experience has a direct correlation to business outcomes' said Adil Munshi, vice president and general manager, Publishing Business at Adobe. 'Adobe Captivate, with its new capabilities around VR and interactive video, will help eLearning designers easily craft learning experiences that keep pace with the changing business needs. By giving employees what they want, on the devices of their choice, we are improving learning experiences for everyone.'

Prominent eLearning industry veteran, Kevin Siegel, CEO, IconLogic said, 'Adobe Captivate has really taken a giant leap with this new release. I'm so excited to see that I can now create courses that learners can consume on VR headsets.'

The 2019 release of Adobe Captivate allows you to conquer new learning landscapes with a smart authoring tool that lets you create all kinds of fully-responsive eLearning content. Effortlessly design immersive learning experiences with VR and 360° media assets. Amplify video-based learning by easily adding interactivity to your videos. The top new features include:

Immersive learning with VR experiences: Design learning scenarios that your learners can experience in Virtual Reality using VR headsets. Import 360° media assets and add hotspots, quizzes and other interactive elements to engage your learners with near real-life scenarios

Transform your videos by making their backgrounds transparent and replace them in just a few clicks without the need for any green-screen technology. CSV question import template: Reduce authoring time and effort with the .csv question import template to automatically create question slides with corresponding logic in your Adobe Captivate Project.

Adobe Captivate is now available worldwide. Updates from Captivate 2017 release and Captivate 9 (and earlier) are US$499 and US$1299, respectively. Captivate is also available on individual and team subscription plans, prices start from US$29.99 per month.