Adobe : August Lightroom CC Releases

Book Module Updates & Improved Blurb Support

The August release includes a number of important improvements to the Book Module, including supporting new Blurb book styles, including Layflat, Magazines, and Trade Books. Layflat books make unique layouts possible thanks to its seamless spreads. Magazines provide a high-end look with semi-gloss cover and velvet finish paper. Trade Books are affordable books ideal for distribution.

We've also added in additional features to refine the layout with custom-sized cells within a page. Add multiple cells, move specific cells to the front or back, and drag the cell exactly where you want with the help of new grids and guidelines. You can even save the custom layout to use it in another album in the future.