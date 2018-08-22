Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
  Report  
Adobe : August Lightroom CC Releases

08/22/2018

Book Module Updates & Improved Blurb Support

The August release includes a number of important improvements to the Book Module, including supporting new Blurb book styles, including Layflat, Magazines, and Trade Books. Layflat books make unique layouts possible thanks to its seamless spreads. Magazines provide a high-end look with semi-gloss cover and velvet finish paper. Trade Books are affordable books ideal for distribution.

We've also added in additional features to refine the layout with custom-sized cells within a page. Add multiple cells, move specific cells to the front or back, and drag the cell exactly where you want with the help of new grids and guidelines. You can even save the custom layout to use it in another album in the future.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 935 M
EBIT 2018 3 634 M
Net income 2018 2 593 M
Finance 2018 4 769 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,02
P/E ratio 2019 40,15
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 273 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS42.52%123 150
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.56%38 639
WORKDAY40.84%31 322
SQUARE INC114.19%30 860
AUTODESK27.56%29 699
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES10.80%18 179
