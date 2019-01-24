Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Adobe : Calling all DMP Experts! The New Audience Manager Architect Certification Exam is Here

01/24/2019 | 06:54pm EST

A certification created by the experts

Adobe was proud to partner with Deloitte, Epsilon, Perficient and Virtusa to build out this new certification. The Audience Manager Architect Certification Exam will measure capability in AAM system configuration, integration with complementary platforms, and data analysis and export solutioning. Candidates for the architect exam are expected to have three years of experience in the data management platform space.

'Customers of Audience Manager are expanding their use of the DMP to help inform and personalize customer touchpoints across all channels. More than ever, it is critical that customers and partners have a way to evaluate and measure the top talent that is tasked with ensuring that the Audience Manager investment is architected to drive success,' says Ali Bohra, director of product marketing for Adobe Audience Manager.

A badge of honor

After completion of the Audience Manager Architect Certification Exam, successful candidates receive a digitized badge that can be promoted on LinkedIn and company websites, featured in a customer pitch, mentioned in an interview, or even included in print collateral. This badge of honor demonstrates that an individual or company has the required skill sets to conceptualize, design, and realize a customer's Audience Manager implementation and configuration. Partners and individuals now have an official way to show off their expertise as an Audience Manager architect. In turn, customers are able to easily spot the very best Audience Manager resources in the business.

'This newly launched Audience Manager Architect Exam is critical to customer success. We are excited for the opportunity our partners now have to test and showcase their technical expertise, and leverage it to win new Audience Manager business,' says Tony Sanders, senior director of Americas partner sales.

Become a certified Audience Manager Architect

The Audience Manager Architect Certification Exam will be available in February 2019. Check out the Audience Manager Architect Exam Guide to learn more about how to prepare for the exam. Sign up and become a certified expert today.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 23:53:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 442 M
Net income 2019 2 881 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,30
P/E ratio 2020 32,94
EV / Sales 2019 10,5x
EV / Sales 2020 8,69x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS7.78%119 661
WORKDAY7.50%37 422
AUTODESK6.90%30 112
SQUARE INC23.19%28 573
ELECTRONIC ARTS15.71%26 929
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES3.91%17 080
