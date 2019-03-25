Log in
News Summary

Adobe : Celebrates Strong Ecosystem Momentum at Summit 2019

0
03/25/2019

At Adobe Summit, Adobe celebrated the growth and contribution of its expanded global ecosystem, which now includes nearly 13,000 solution integrator, agency, technology and marketplace partners and more than 300,000 developers. Adobe saw 74-percent growth in partner participation in the Adobe Exchange marketplace of applications, extensions and innovative services that extend its robust customer experience management (CXM) capabilities.

'Businesses are redefining value chains and partnership as they tackle customer centric business transformation,' said Amit Ahuja, Vice President of New Business and Partnerships at Adobe. 'With the rising complexity of business operations and the accelerating pace of change, brands of all sizes are increasingly engaging partners and broader developer communities to help them extend their reach and expertise to fuel innovation and growth.'

With the addition of Marketo and Magento, Adobe brings together a unique ecosystem of experience makers spanning the entire customer journey. From marketing to revenue, creative to commerce, design to delivery and awareness to ownership, this diverse ecosystem is focused on helping businesses at every stage of growth transform the quality of customer experience management (CXM) by:

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:54:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 167 M
EBIT 2019 4 469 M
Net income 2019 2 971 M
Finance 2019 1 736 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,95
P/E ratio 2020 35,05
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
EV / Sales 2020 9,25x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 292 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS14.79%127 018
WORKDAY19.66%42 420
AUTODESK19.91%33 776
SQUARE INC33.87%31 515
ELECTRONIC ARTS29.69%30 661
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES22.19%19 594
