Adobe : Celebrates Strong Ecosystem Momentum at Summit 2019

At Adobe Summit, Adobe celebrated the growth and contribution of its expanded global ecosystem, which now includes nearly 13,000 solution integrator, agency, technology and marketplace partners and more than 300,000 developers. Adobe saw 74-percent growth in partner participation in the Adobe Exchange marketplace of applications, extensions and innovative services that extend its robust customer experience management (CXM) capabilities.

'Businesses are redefining value chains and partnership as they tackle customer centric business transformation,' said Amit Ahuja, Vice President of New Business and Partnerships at Adobe. 'With the rising complexity of business operations and the accelerating pace of change, brands of all sizes are increasingly engaging partners and broader developer communities to help them extend their reach and expertise to fuel innovation and growth.'

With the addition of Marketo and Magento, Adobe brings together a unique ecosystem of experience makers spanning the entire customer journey. From marketing to revenue, creative to commerce, design to delivery and awareness to ownership, this diverse ecosystem is focused on helping businesses at every stage of growth transform the quality of customer experience management (CXM) by: