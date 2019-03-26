Adobe : Communications Team Adobe Analytics Cloud Now Powers Deeper Insights into Customer Engagement

Despite the ever-growing volume of data, companies still struggle with getting a true view into the customer journey - from prospect to purchase. High consumer expectations, coupled with the ever-growing amount of content your company is creating along with the screens you need to deliver that content to, the online trail gets confusing fast. While deep analysis is the key to differentiating from your competition, the experiences you are delivering, based on a complete view of the customer path, is what can make a one-time customer a long-time customer.

At Adobe Summit, we debuted new innovations in Adobe Analytics Cloud to give data scientists and business analysts a way to map customer journeys more accurately than ever before. Building on Adobe Analytics' leadership in the industry, this new release introduces deeper insights with Journey IQ and new Analytics integrations with Adobe Advertising Cloud, as well as People-Based Destinations in Adobe Audience Manager. Now brands can activate their audience data within major social platforms for the first time leveraging a Data Management Platform (DMP).

'The process of stitching together a consumer's offline and online interactions to understand them holistically remains a major challenge for brands. It hinders their ability to provide consistent, compelling, and continuous experiences regardless of where and when a customer engages,' said Jeff Allen, senior director, product marketing, Adobe Analytics Cloud. 'With these new industry-first capabilities in Adobe Analytics, organizations will get a more complete picture of the entire customer journey - instantaneously.'

Deeper customer insights: Analytics now shows where brands missed marketing opportunities, how engagement levels have evolved over time as well as details into consumer behavior before- and after specific events. For example, a company can see what a customer was doing just prior to purchasing an item, and then what did right after. New Journey IQ adds powerful capabilities for slicing data by cohorts prior to behavioral user analyses such as pathing, fallout and flow analysis. For example, a retailer can accurately track which brand engagements drove a consumer to purchase more clothing during a Black Friday sale, compared to others who didn't convert, which ultimately will help them shape future marketing strategies.

Streamlining data and advertising workflows: With marketing and advertising often operating in silos, it's difficult for companies to understand the full customer journey. By leveraging Adobe Advertising Cloud, brands can now get insights into how advertising drives site behavior, by stitching together paid media engagements and on-site actions. A media company, for example, can instantly access deep insights around a specific ad campaign, such as which creative or targeting strategy drove the best on-site performance.

Power of personalization across channels : Companies know they must 'market' where the consumer is, but activating audience data seamlessly across channels, including social networks, has been challenging in terms of workflow and latency. Adobe Audience Manager is the only DMP that lets brands better activate their first-party data in social media platforms using hashed first-party identifiers. Through new People-Based Destinations, an integration with Adobe Experience Platform Identity Service, brands can launch social campaigns with robust first-party audience data, to inform media buys with more precision than ever before. For example, a car dealership may see consumers visiting the showroom, but not their website. With user content and hashed email addresses, a dealership could target those potential customers on social networks, to encourage visits to their site and subsequent purchases. While data governance and privacy controls in the Adobe Experience Platform Identity Service help ensure that the use of consumer data honors customers' choices.

Discovering insights to expand segmentation: Leveraging Adobe Sensei, our artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, Adobe Audience Manager can now recommend traits during the segment-building workflow to expand audiences. These recommended traits are built upon a patent-pending technique to compute similarity scores with a high degree of accuracy. For example, a retailer looking to sell winter apparel, will target people who have purchased coats and sweaters in the past. This retailer can now leverage AI-powered Trait Recommendations to target people who are less obvious, such as those who often purchase swimwear in the summer. These real-time suggestions help brands learn more about their customers, expand the reach of campaigns and improve conversion rates.

