Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
01/09 04:38:56 pm
236.445 USD   +1.62%
2018ADOBE : Is Bullish Over Its Prospects for '19
DJ
2018ADOBE : Raises Revenue Forecast -- Update
DJ
2018ADOBE INC : annual earnings release
Adobe : Don't Do What I Did

0
01/09/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Mistake: Showing way too many options to clients

'In round one of reviews and pitches, I always show way too much stuff,' says Aaron. Caught up in the design options he has been creating and wanting to demonstrate how he has thoughtfully and successfully made use of his time, Aaron has a history of idea overload.

'There's just this air of excitement that we get to do this together,' he says. 'But the thing is, you can overwhelm them. So, I'm learning how to fold that back.'

Try to show a good representation of what you've been doing with your time while being cognizant of how much your clients can handle. Remember, your goal is to help them come to the best design decision.

Mistake: Lacking clarity in the review process

Aaron recalls working on a logo for a band and sending them a PDF to look through. After a few days, they called up and said, 'Hey, dude, we love it.' But after asking which design they loved, Aaron discovered they had only seen one page of the 37-page PDF he sent them. The band had reviewed the file on their mobile device and assumed it was only one design, not realizing there were multiple pages to scroll through.

'Now, I always say, 'This is a multiple-page PDF. Multiple variations. Flip through the pages and let me know what you think,'' says Aaron.

When you send designs for review, it only takes a few moments to add a personal message delineating what you have sent and how to access it. Don't assume clients know how to use the same platforms you do. By letting them know up front what to expect, you ensure they will see all your work and have a pleasant review experience.

Mistake: Forgetting about discarded designs

One of the worst things you can do is discard a design and forget about it forever. Aaron keeps what he calls 'The Logo Graveyard.' It's a place to store logos that clients didn't choose or ideas that never really came to fruition.

'Do I recycle logos? Yes, I do,' says Aaron. Going back to visit old designs, then turning them on their head, twisting, and tweaking them, can be a great way to get fresh designs and make your work more efficient. Review items in your graveyard every once in a while and let it spark new inspiration.

Mistake: Not taking advantage of 'Margie the Marketer'

There is always one marketer on the client team who is interfacing with you. Make sure they know that you are on the same team. One way to build trust is to provide them with the goods before they're expecting it.

'If you have a meeting on Friday to review something, call or email your point of contact on Thursday,' says Aaron. 'You basically catch her off guard, and you send it to her just a little bit ahead of time. Then she'll be armed to go to bat for you on Friday.'

And don't be afraid to share your opinion with your clients. You are, after all, the professional designer in the room. Aaron says it is OK to point out particular designs you think have promise. 'It's totally cool to say, 'Hey, I think number 3 and 5 have something going on. Let me know what you think.''

Mistake: Not knowing the tricks to your software

One of the most egregious mistakes made in an age of such incredible technology is not using it to its full advantage. 'With the right tools, you can have a product not in six weeks, but in six minutes,' says Aaron.

Knowing your software intimately saves a lot of time and frees up your workflow. Take advantage of new tech and time-saving shortcuts. Use Adobe CC tutorials to learn new skills, and see how the latest AI-powered tools can make your job easier. Then, save every iteration of your projects so you can easily jump in at any point in the process.

No matter how many mistakes you've already made, you can always learn from the mistakes of others. And it's through that learning that you can become a better, more well-rounded designer. Aaron says, 'It's an art form to be a designer. These are the things we make in our dreams, and sometimes we stumble along the way of making them a reality. But we do it.'

Read other Best of MAX articles and watch sessions and keynotes at Adobe MAX online.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 01:28:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 136 M
EBIT 2019 4 437 M
Net income 2019 2 880 M
Finance 2019 3 671 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,21
P/E ratio 2020 31,29
EV / Sales 2019 9,72x
EV / Sales 2020 8,06x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS2.85%111 909
WORKDAY4.55%35 643
AUTODESK4.09%29 067
ELECTRONIC ARTS12.81%26 463
SQUARE INC12.53%25 108
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES2.16%16 678
