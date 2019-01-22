Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 12:43:01 pm
243.705 USD   -1.54%
Adobe : Important Information on GPU and GPU Driver Requirements

01/22/2019 | 12:09pm EST

GeForce series GPUs

You can run the Premiere Pro 13.0 with current NVIDIA GeForce GPUs that have at least 4GB of memory.

Ensure you have the latest drivers for your GeForce GPU. As of this writing the latest version is 417.22. These drivers are updated frequently so please check the NVIDA website to be sure you have the most current version for your GPU.

Quadro Series cards

As of this writing, the latest Quadro driver is version 411.95.

Again, check the NVIDIA website to ensure you're running the latest and greatest driver for your specific hardware.

NVIDIA GPUs on macOS

This information only applies if you have an older iMac (2013 or older), an older MacBook Pro (2014 or older) or an older Mac Pro with an after-market NVIDIA GPU. Modern Apple computers use AMD GPUs and no separate driver updates are required.

For running CUDA with NVIDIA graphics:

  • You need to be running macOS 10.13.6 (most recent version of High Sierra).
  • mac0S 10.14 (Mojave) does not currently support CUDA
  • A current NVIDIA GPU with a minimum of 2 GB of memory
  • NVIDIA display driver version 387.10.10.10.40.105.

Update the display driver before you install the CUDA driver:

Reminder: Changes to NVIDIA GPU support

The latest releases of the Adobe video apps support Kepler, Maxwell, and Pascal series GPUs from NVIDIA.

In 2018, NVIDIA discountinued support for the Fermi GPU series. You can see the full list of discontinued Fermi GeForce cards here, and information about Fermi Quadro cards here.

Reminder: Changes to Windows and macOS support

In August 2018, we provided advance notice about changes to our OS support. The latest versions of Adobe video and audio tools will require Windows 10 (version 1703 or higher) or macOS 10.12 (or higher) to run. This applies to the 2019 releases of Adobe Media Encoder, After Effects, Audition, Character Animator, Prelude, and Premiere Pro.

Learn more about the latest releases of the Adobe video and audio apps. For more information on GPU requirements for Premiere Pro, visit the Premiere Pro Help pages.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 17:08:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 442 M
Net income 2019 2 881 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,71
P/E ratio 2020 33,25
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 8,78x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS9.40%120 818
WORKDAY7.77%37 513
AUTODESK10.20%31 040
SQUARE INC28.79%29 871
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.25%27 953
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES4.08%16 991
