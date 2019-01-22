Adobe : Important Information on GPU and GPU Driver Requirements

GeForce series GPUs

You can run the Premiere Pro 13.0 with current NVIDIA GeForce GPUs that have at least 4GB of memory.

Ensure you have the latest drivers for your GeForce GPU. As of this writing the latest version is 417.22. These drivers are updated frequently so please check the NVIDA website to be sure you have the most current version for your GPU .

Quadro Series cards

As of this writing, the latest Quadro driver is version 411.95.

Again, check the NVIDIA website to ensure you're running the latest and greatest driver for your specific hardware .

NVIDIA GPUs on macOS

This information only applies if you have an older iMac (2013 or older), an older MacBook Pro (2014 or older) or an older Mac Pro with an after-market NVIDIA GPU. Modern Apple computers use AMD GPUs and no separate driver updates are required.

For running CUDA with NVIDIA graphics:

You need to be running macOS 10.13.6 (most recent version of High Sierra).

mac0S 10.14 (Mojave) does not currently support CUDA

A current NVIDIA GPU with a minimum of 2 GB of memory

with a minimum of 2 GB of memory NVIDIA display driver version 387.10.10.10.40.105.

Update the display driver before you install the CUDA driver:

Reminder: Changes to NVIDIA GPU support

The latest releases of the Adobe video apps support Kepler, Maxwell, and Pascal series GPUs from NVIDIA.

In 2018, NVIDIA discountinued support for the Fermi GPU series . You can see the full list of discontinued Fermi GeForce cards here , and information about Fermi Quadro cards here .

Reminder: Changes to Windows and macOS support

In August 2018, we provided advance notice about changes to our OS support . The latest versions of Adobe video and audio tools will require Windows 10 (version 1703 or higher) or macOS 10.12 (or higher) to run. This applies to the 2019 releases of Adobe Media Encoder , After Effects , Audition , Character Animator , Prelude , and Premiere Pro .