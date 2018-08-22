Adobe : Introducing the 2019 Release of Adobe Technical Communication Solutions

Adobe is excited to announce the 2019 release of Technical Communication Suite, an end-to-end technical content development toolkit for information developers, technical writers and instructional designers. Technical Communication Suite enables organizations to create, manage and publish standards-compliant, multilingual Help and support content for global audiences.

The latest release of this multichannel publishing toolkit makes it easy to deliver discoverable, consumable, engaging and socially-enabled content on any device.

Adobe also announced a major update to XML Documentation for Adobe Experience Manager, an enterprise-class component content management system (CCMS) built on top of the market-leading content management system, Adobe Experience Manager.

'Today, customer experience is taking center stage; because customers don't just want to feel valued and respected - they expect it across every single touch point in the customer journey, pre- and post-sale,' said Adil Munshi, vice president and general manager, Print and Publishing Business at Adobe. 'Help and support documentation is now just as important as the marketing content on a brand's website or mobile experience. The 2019 release of Adobe Technical Communication Suite and XML Documentation for Adobe Experience Manager enable technical publishing departments to efficiently manage their content lifecycle and deliver consistent experiences throughout the customer journey - by breaking down the content silos amongst marketing, product and support departments.'

Adobe Technical Communication Suite includes the latest versions of five industry-leading content creation and delivery tools - namely Adobe FrameMaker, Adobe RoboHelp, Adobe Captivate, Adobe Presenter and Adobe Acrobat Pro DC.

FrameMaker is the gold standard for creating and delivering 'intelligent' content for any screen, format and language. The 2019 release of FrameMaker significantly boosts performance with an all-new 64-bit architecture and a completely revamped technology base. Unmatched image handling capabilities enable users to easily create rich, immersive content. Faster opening and publishing of PDF and HTML5 files accelerates time-to-market. Even beginners can now quickly get started with XML/DITA* authoring by leveraging an easy-to-use workspace, productivity enhancements, and lots more.