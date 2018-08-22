Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adobe : Introducing the 2019 Release of Adobe Technical Communication Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:12pm CEST

Adobe is excited to announce the 2019 release of Technical Communication Suite, an end-to-end technical content development toolkit for information developers, technical writers and instructional designers. Technical Communication Suite enables organizations to create, manage and publish standards-compliant, multilingual Help and support content for global audiences.

The latest release of this multichannel publishing toolkit makes it easy to deliver discoverable, consumable, engaging and socially-enabled content on any device.

Adobe also announced a major update to XML Documentation for Adobe Experience Manager, an enterprise-class component content management system (CCMS) built on top of the market-leading content management system, Adobe Experience Manager.

'Today, customer experience is taking center stage; because customers don't just want to feel valued and respected - they expect it across every single touch point in the customer journey, pre- and post-sale,' said Adil Munshi, vice president and general manager, Print and Publishing Business at Adobe. 'Help and support documentation is now just as important as the marketing content on a brand's website or mobile experience. The 2019 release of Adobe Technical Communication Suite and XML Documentation for Adobe Experience Manager enable technical publishing departments to efficiently manage their content lifecycle and deliver consistent experiences throughout the customer journey - by breaking down the content silos amongst marketing, product and support departments.'

Adobe Technical Communication Suite includes the latest versions of five industry-leading content creation and delivery tools - namely Adobe FrameMaker, Adobe RoboHelp, Adobe Captivate, Adobe Presenter and Adobe Acrobat Pro DC.

FrameMaker is the gold standard for creating and delivering 'intelligent' content for any screen, format and language. The 2019 release of FrameMaker significantly boosts performance with an all-new 64-bit architecture and a completely revamped technology base. Unmatched image handling capabilities enable users to easily create rich, immersive content. Faster opening and publishing of PDF and HTML5 files accelerates time-to-market. Even beginners can now quickly get started with XML/DITA* authoring by leveraging an easy-to-use workspace, productivity enhancements, and lots more.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
03:12pADOBE : Introducing the 2019 Release of Adobe Technical Communication Solutions
PU
03:12pADOBE : Announces the 2019 Release of Adobe Captivate, Introducing Virtual Reali..
PU
03:12pADOBE : August Lightroom CC Releases
PU
08/21MEDIA ALERT : Adobe Advances Email Marketing, Integration with Other Brand Chann..
PU
08/20ADOBE : If Privacy Principles Are from Venus, Then Engineering Rules Are from Ma..
PU
08/17SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of August 13
PU
08/15SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS MARKET BY TO : The top players including Salesforce (US)..
AQ
08/10SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of August 6
PU
08/09ADOBE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Utah (Aug. 9)
AQ
08/09ADOBE : Scan for Bixby Vision Debuts with Samsung Galaxy Note9
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20SHOPIFY : Competition Knocking On The Expensive Door 
08/19The One-Week Pre-Earnings Momentum Pattern With Options In Adobe Systems 
08/16Veritone To Acquire Wazee Digital For Digital Asset Management 
08/14Jana gets back into Facebook; discloses stakes in Alphabet, Wells Fargo 
08/13The latest portfolio moves by Third Point 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 935 M
EBIT 2018 3 634 M
Net income 2018 2 593 M
Finance 2018 4 769 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 48,02
P/E ratio 2019 40,15
EV / Sales 2018 13,2x
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
Capitalization 123 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 273 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS42.52%123 150
ELECTRONIC ARTS21.56%38 639
WORKDAY40.84%31 322
SQUARE INC114.19%30 860
AUTODESK27.56%29 699
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES10.80%18 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.