Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS

(ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : Is a Leader in Gartner's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 07:57pm EST

Adobe's got the magic

Gartner just released its second-annual Magic Quadrant report for Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) and for the second year in a row, Adobe is a Leader with the highest ranking for 'completeness of vision.'

Receiving this endorsement both times the report has been published is a testament to the power and quality of Adobe Experience Cloud and its proven track record of success. This industry recognition cements our position as a visionary leader in the DXP market.

Perhaps most gratifying is outpacing industry giants in terms of vision. This speaks volumes to our sky-high aspirations - aspirations we have for ourselves, our customers, and our collective ability to reach and exceed our goals. These aspects together create a moat that other companies simply can't get across - they don't have the same level of forward-looking vision we have.

This vision is supported by action - most recently integrating Experience Cloud solutions both with each other and with Adobe Experience Platform. Our teams dedicated much of 2018 to improving data management with Adobe Experience Platform that underpins all Experience Cloud solutions. Right out of the gate, we worked to standardize customer data within the data science workspace, while at the same time developing the Open Data Initiative with Microsoft and SAP.

This was just the beginning, though. Throughout the year we made massive improvements in Experience Cloud's data integration, pipeline, and management capabilities. All of these improvements make it easier for people to create unified customer profiles - profiles that sit at the center of epic customer experiences.

And customers are taking note. One customer says they've long been satisfied with their Adobe partnership, but now, more than ever, Experience Cloud is 'feature rich' and a 'huge improvement over the past asset manager… Implementation was smooth, hosting, and move to production was easy.'

For Gartner to recognize these improvements and enhancements - and to see how this work has improved our customers' capabilities - is validation and confirmation of a job well done. Also validating this work is the clear-cut impact that Experience Cloud has had on customers - think 40 percent average reductions in service center call volume and 25 percent increases in conversion rates, for starters. And these aren't one-off benefits, either - over three years, the typical customer is realizing an ROI of 242 percent.

Integrating Marketo and Magento capabilities

Gartner also called out our recent acquisition of account-based marketing software solution Marketo, as well as Magento, one of the world's premier commerce clouds. While the latter brings an open ecosystem with over 350,000 developers to greatly expand Adobe's API world, both make experience delivery easier for customers - and both draw on the strengths of their existing technology stacks to make their customer experience aspirations a reality.

Finally, we believe our improvements to Adobe Sensei's Machine Learning capabilities played a significant role in our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant. While other companies talk about their artificial intelligence (AI) advances or show off with a quick human/computer chess match, Adobe Sensei is all about enhancing customer experiences. By automating key tasks, getting more value from the data, and expediting experience delivery, AI improves Experience Cloud and better positions Adobe as a powerhouse when it comes to digital experience personalization and delivery.

Recognizing Experience Cloud

Today's customers demand - and deserve - exceptional experiences. Adobe Experience Cloud delivers by helping drive moments that surprise, delight with value, and inspire customers to take action - and come back for more.

These experiences start by companies gathering the right data, anticipating needs, and delivering the right content. Done right, these simple steps ensure an optimal, frictionless experience, in real time.

For any business that wants to move ahead of the competition by upping their experience game, look no further than Gartner's Magic Quadrant report on digital experience platforms to discover how Adobe Experience Cloud delivers the vision and solutions you need to excel in the Experience Era.

See why Gartner named Adobe a Leader in DXPs. Read the full '2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms' report here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Jim Murphy, Gene Phifer, Gavin Tay, Mike Lowndes, 17 January 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 00:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
07:57pADOBE : Is a Leader in Gartner's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Report
PU
09:12aMEDIA ALERT : Adobe Unveils Customer Experience Management (CXM) Innovations to ..
PU
02/12ADOBE : Shopify profit forecast misses on higher spending, shares fall
RE
02/08SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of February 4
PU
02/06Microsoft Joins Open-Source License Compliance Group
DJ
02/05INVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
02/01SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 28
PU
02/01ADOBE : Sign Powers E-Signatures for Nintex Customers
PU
01/29ADOBE : Reconnect with the Idea of “Creating for Tomorrow”
PU
01/28ADOBE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 452 M
Net income 2019 2 888 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,57
P/E ratio 2020 35,15
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
EV / Sales 2020 9,29x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 291 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS14.21%127 477
WORKDAY18.69%41 315
AUTODESK24.05%34 941
SQUARE INC32.50%31 256
ELECTRONIC ARTS23.23%30 658
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES13.64%18 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.