Adobe : Is a Leader in Gartner's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Report

Adobe's got the magic

Gartner just released its second-annual Magic Quadrant report for Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) and for the second year in a row, Adobe is a Leader with the highest ranking for 'completeness of vision.'

Receiving this endorsement both times the report has been published is a testament to the power and quality of Adobe Experience Cloud and its proven track record of success. This industry recognition cements our position as a visionary leader in the DXP market.

Perhaps most gratifying is outpacing industry giants in terms of vision. This speaks volumes to our sky-high aspirations - aspirations we have for ourselves, our customers, and our collective ability to reach and exceed our goals. These aspects together create a moat that other companies simply can't get across - they don't have the same level of forward-looking vision we have.

This vision is supported by action - most recently integrating Experience Cloud solutions both with each other and with Adobe Experience Platform. Our teams dedicated much of 2018 to improving data management with Adobe Experience Platform that underpins all Experience Cloud solutions. Right out of the gate, we worked to standardize customer data within the data science workspace, while at the same time developing the Open Data Initiative with Microsoft and SAP.

This was just the beginning, though. Throughout the year we made massive improvements in Experience Cloud's data integration, pipeline, and management capabilities. All of these improvements make it easier for people to create unified customer profiles - profiles that sit at the center of epic customer experiences.

And customers are taking note. One customer says they've long been satisfied with their Adobe partnership, but now, more than ever, Experience Cloud is 'feature rich' and a 'huge improvement over the past asset manager… Implementation was smooth, hosting, and move to production was easy.'

For Gartner to recognize these improvements and enhancements - and to see how this work has improved our customers' capabilities - is validation and confirmation of a job well done. Also validating this work is the clear-cut impact that Experience Cloud has had on customers - think 40 percent average reductions in service center call volume and 25 percent increases in conversion rates, for starters. And these aren't one-off benefits, either - over three years, the typical customer is realizing an ROI of 242 percent.

Integrating Marketo and Magento capabilities

Gartner also called out our recent acquisition of account-based marketing software solution Marketo, as well as Magento, one of the world's premier commerce clouds. While the latter brings an open ecosystem with over 350,000 developers to greatly expand Adobe's API world, both make experience delivery easier for customers - and both draw on the strengths of their existing technology stacks to make their customer experience aspirations a reality.

Finally, we believe our improvements to Adobe Sensei's Machine Learning capabilities played a significant role in our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant. While other companies talk about their artificial intelligence (AI) advances or show off with a quick human/computer chess match, Adobe Sensei is all about enhancing customer experiences. By automating key tasks, getting more value from the data, and expediting experience delivery, AI improves Experience Cloud and better positions Adobe as a powerhouse when it comes to digital experience personalization and delivery.

Recognizing Experience Cloud

Today's customers demand - and deserve - exceptional experiences. Adobe Experience Cloud delivers by helping drive moments that surprise, delight with value, and inspire customers to take action - and come back for more.

These experiences start by companies gathering the right data, anticipating needs, and delivering the right content. Done right, these simple steps ensure an optimal, frictionless experience, in real time.

For any business that wants to move ahead of the competition by upping their experience game, look no further than Gartner's Magic Quadrant report on digital experience platforms to discover how Adobe Experience Cloud delivers the vision and solutions you need to excel in the Experience Era.

See why Gartner named Adobe a Leader in DXPs. Read the full '2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms' report here.

