Adobe, Microsoft, SAP Offer New Details on Open Data Initiative

03/27/2019 | 01:46pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Adobe Systems, Microsoft and SAP SE on Wednesday revealed additional details about their data initiative announced in September.

The Open Data Initiative allows users to employ a common data model and more easily transfer information among products made by the three companies, enabling them to use their choice of development tools and applications.

On Wednesday, the three companies said they "plan to deliver in the coming months a new approach for publishing, enriching and ingesting initial data feeds from Adobe Experience Platform, activated through Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Office 365 and SAP C/4HANA, into a customer's data lake."

The companies also announced plans to convene a Partner Advisory Council consisting of over a dozen companies including Accenture, Amadeus, Capgemini, Change Healthcare, Cognizant, EY, Finastra, Genesys, Hootsuite, InMobi, Sprinklr and WPP.

"These organizations span myriad industries and customer segments and believe there is significant opportunity in the ODI for them to drive net new value to their customers," the companies said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS -1.54% 261.64 Delayed Quote.17.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.11% 116.635 Delayed Quote.15.84%
SAP -0.61% 100.24 Delayed Quote.16.02%
