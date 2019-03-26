Adobe : New Adobe Advertising Cloud Capabilities Power Cross-Channel Advertising Campaigns

Today at Adobe Summit, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced a partnership with
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq:ROKU) to offer Adobe customers the ability to
precisely target the large consumer audience moving to over-the-top
service (OTT). Marketers using Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Audience
Manager and Adobe Analytics can now target their first-party audience
segments on the Roku platform. With a seamless activation for
programmatic ad buying and access to Roku ad inventory, marketers can
better scale their campaigns, manage frequency and more effectively
measure success on OTT.
“Adobe Advertising Cloud’s focus on intelligence, accountability,
targeting and inventory (especially TV) enables advertisers to deliver
connected experiences in advertising to today’s increasingly discerning
consumer,” said Keith Eadie, vice president and general manager, Adobe
Advertising Cloud, Adobe. “This partnership with Roku allows Adobe
customers even more effectiveness while running campaigns on a leading
TV streaming platform.”
“With the shift to streaming, marketers have an unprecedented
opportunity to reach consumers in a targeted, relevant way on TV,” said
Scott Rosenberg, general manager, Platform business, Roku. “Roku has a
direct, first-party relationship with its consumers and the most
advanced ad capabilities in OTT. This partnership gives Adobe clients a
seamless way to activate their data and reach customers who’ve moved
their TV viewing to Roku devices.”
Better Targeting, Accountability and Intelligence
With lines continuing to blur between advertising and marketing
technologies, marketers want to understand advertising's paid media
paths and how they drive valuable site paths that use that data to
better optimize campaigns.
Advertising Analytics allows advertisers to track click-through and
last-view conversions in Adobe Analytics. Brands using both Adobe
Advertising Cloud and Adobe Analytics will be able to see how their
advertising spend leads to site behavior and drives critical business
objectives like revenue. Additionally, they can pass Adobe Analytics
data into Adobe Advertising Cloud for use in reporting and
optimization. These benefits lead to improved reporting and insight on
how advertising drives site behavior, better optimization of campaigns
and provides easier audience segmentation for customer experience across
Adobe Experience Cloud solutions.
This year, Adobe is also implementing a major enhancement to Adobe
Advertising Cloud Search that extends the capabilities and value of
Performance Optimization, powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI and
machine learning technology.
Due to changes in optimization technology made by the major search
engines, marketers have to make choices about how they drive the best
possible performance for their search marketing investments. Adobe
Advertising Cloud Search solves these advertiser challenges through its
latest update, Performance Optimization for Adobe Advertising Cloud
Search, which incorporates multiple search engine bidding strategies.
Performance Optimization evaluates search marketing results and
distributes media investment across campaigns using different bidding
technologies to automatically optimize return on investment. This marks
the first time any software solution in the industry has offered a bid
optimization approach across search engines and bidding tactics.
Helpful Links
About Adobe Advertising Cloud
Adobe Advertising Cloud is the industry’s first end-to-end, independent
platform for managing connected experiences in advertising across
traditional TV and digital formats. By focusing on brand safety,
improving transparency and leveraging the full power of Adobe Creative
Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud, our platform enables advertisers to
gain greater control of their global advertising spend and achieve their
business objectives. The platform already manages ad campaigns on behalf
of more than 1,000 global clients, including Allstate, Ford, Johnson &
Johnson, Kraft, Liberty Mutual, L’Oréal, MGM, Nickelodeon and Southwest
Airlines. Learn more about Adobe
Advertising Cloud.
About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more
information, visit www.adobe.com.
© 2019 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are
either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States
and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005349/en/