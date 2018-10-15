Adobe : Previews Project Aero

Augmented reality (AR) is poised to change everything from the way we express ourselves to how we experience the world around us. Freed from the boundaries of the screen, AR literally transforms the entire world to a digital stage.

Whether you are a creative professional looking to take your artistic expression from beyond the screen, or a major enterprise looking to completely reimagine how customers interact with your brand and product experiences, we believe AR has the potential to be a true game changer.

However, while the creative community has been hearing about the potential of new immersive platforms, it's been out of their reach. Each of these platforms require fundamentally different skillsets, with entirely new developer tools, programming languages and runtimes. For AR to truly go mainstream - there's a need to solve both sides of the equation - authoring and delivery - within a consistent immersive design platform. And that's exactly what we plan to do.

Footage provided by: Pokémon Go, Inkhunter, Ikea, Microsoft, Trigger, NBA, Mussa, Mattel, Magic Leap, The New York TimesGroove Jones, EyeJack, and Keiichi Matsuda.