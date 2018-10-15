Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 09:38:02 pm
238.735 USD   -4.07%
08:13pADOBE : Previews Project Aero
PU
05:33pADOBE : MAX Financial Analyst Meeting
PU
03:41pGOPRO : to Make Video Clips Available Through Adobe Stock Marketplac..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Adobe : Previews Project Aero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

Augmented reality (AR) is poised to change everything from the way we express ourselves to how we experience the world around us. Freed from the boundaries of the screen, AR literally transforms the entire world to a digital stage.

Whether you are a creative professional looking to take your artistic expression from beyond the screen, or a major enterprise looking to completely reimagine how customers interact with your brand and product experiences, we believe AR has the potential to be a true game changer.

However, while the creative community has been hearing about the potential of new immersive platforms, it's been out of their reach. Each of these platforms require fundamentally different skillsets, with entirely new developer tools, programming languages and runtimes. For AR to truly go mainstream - there's a need to solve both sides of the equation - authoring and delivery - within a consistent immersive design platform. And that's exactly what we plan to do.

Footage provided by: Pokémon Go, Inkhunter, Ikea, Microsoft, Trigger, NBA, Mussa, Mattel, Magic Leap, The New York TimesGroove Jones, EyeJack, and Keiichi Matsuda.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
08:13pADOBE : Previews Project Aero
PU
05:33pADOBE : MAX Financial Analyst Meeting
PU
03:41pGOPRO : to Make Video Clips Available Through Adobe Stock Marketplace
DJ
03:18pADOBE : New Video Partners and Features from Adobe Stock
PU
03:18pADOBE : Morgan David de Lossy More Ways to Showcase Your Work with Adobe Stock
PU
03:14pADOBE : Unleashing Your Creativity Across Surfaces
PU
03:13pADOBE : Josh Haftel MAX 2018 Lightroom Releases
PU
03:13pANDREW SHORTEN OCTOBER 2018 RELEASE : Voice-Based Prototypes and More Unveiled ..
PU
03:13pDURIN GLEAVES AUDITION CC : Now More Intelligent, Stronger, and Better Looking
PU
03:13pADOBE : Wayne Hoang The Most Powerful InDesign Release Yet
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:47aAdobe MAX conference starts today 
10/13Shutterstock Looking Like A Potential Long-Term Play With Strong 2018 
10/10BULLETPROOF INVESTING PERFORMANCE UP : Week 45 
10/09Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) September Summary 
10/09Cross-Currents In The Market - Cramer's Mad Money (10/8/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 994 M
EBIT 2018 3 664 M
Net income 2018 2 677 M
Finance 2018 3 240 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 47,06
P/E ratio 2019 39,82
EV / Sales 2018 13,1x
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS42.02%116 464
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.99%31 579
AUTODESK31.81%28 615
SQUARE INC113.35%28 332
WORKDAY26.12%27 071
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES7.63%17 537
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.