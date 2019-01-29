Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : Reconnect with the Idea of “Creating for Tomorrow”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 06:49pm EST

Installing the future

According to Brian and Leland Maschmeyer, Chobani chief creative officer and co-founder of COLLINS, great designers don't invent the future. Instead, they sense where the world is going and what it needs, and install that future for the rest of us.

But despite this power to influence daily life and the richness of design's heritage, we seem to have traded big, inspiring visions of the future for the crutch of increasingly popular, easy-to-sell, one-size-fits-all processes.

'Search the word 'designing' and the internet throws up endless dreary photographs of people playing with tiny, multicolored sticky notes,' says Brian. 'Design reduced to a generic, commoditized process. Dumbed-down rules. Empathize! Ideate! Prototype! It's easy. Simply rinse and repeat.'

This not only risks belittling the purpose of design, it also turns our potential contribution into something far less meaningful and influential than it could - and should - be.

However, Brian and Leland believe it's time for designers to reclaim their imaginative, soulful connection to the future and how it's built.

Reconnecting with tomorrow

To reinterpret the future for their own work, Brian and Leland looked to the past, trying to determine the last time a collective, energized, creative force captured the spirit of tomorrow. The answer: NASA in the 1960s.

'One of the things that has most fascinated us as a culture and a society has been space,' says Leland. 'But our relationship with space travel before the 1960s was never focused.'

Initially, 'space' was a place in our collective imaginations for adventure, flying saucers, and alien encounters. However, after a series of successful efforts by the Soviet Union to conquer space during the late 1950s, space became the front line of the Cold War.

America responded quickly, fueling the 'Space Race' by launching NASA. But when President John F. Kennedy arrived, he reframed the threat with a different story - one of humanity's exploration of a 'New Frontier.' Suddenly, space became a place for discovery, not war. Astronauts would set sail into a 'sea of peace,' full of opportunity and benefit for all of humankind.

To expand this narrative and capture the imagination of the country, NASA smartly drew from a range of archetypes, and tapped talented designers to express them. For example, images of the first astronauts closely mirrored portraits of early European explorers to promote the idea of scientific discovery. Those iconic silver space suits deliberately pulled from the mythos of 1950 science fiction heroes. Even something as small as mission patches on space suits were thoughtfully designed to embody the spirit of bringing peace to the stars.

'As NASA was putting man on the moon, the creative class was putting everyone else out into the galaxy and into the stars,' says Leland. 'It was a collective effort, binding all these narratives and forces together - making the New Frontier tangible in people's everyday lives.'

Designing for the future you want

Facilitating these kinds of collective efforts can start new conversations in our design culture and change the way we think and design for the future.

'What's particularly interesting about this to Brian and me is that when you start dialing back and take the specifics out of it, you see the future itself more as a framework or a construct,' says Leland. 'What you get is six really interesting elements to start thinking about the future and how to bring it about.'

These elements can be broken into two levels. The first three elements form the core:

  • Means: a technological force of change that is feasible and possible.
  • Want: an immediate, motivating desire.
  • Belief: the higher order ideal that motivates the change or action.

In order to link the core elements, you need three connecting elements:

  • Story: a playbook for action that lets you know where it's going.
  • Symbols: the visual language that carries meaning and lets you see the future.
  • Systems: the tools that let you touch and live the future.

For example, when Brian and Leland began working with Spotify, it was a strong, thriving product, but it wasn't a strong brand… yet.

Spotify's origins had a means - the streaming technology itself. It had a want - the music people desired. And it had a driving belief - the leaders at Spotify wanted to help reinvent and support the music industry.

After watching how earlier streaming service models had failed artists and musicians, Spotify believed it could do better, and could pay musicians for their streams. All of these elements shifted a dramatic identity shift, evolving Spotify from looking like a tech startup to behaving like a music company - and help usher in 'the sound-tracked life.'

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 23:48:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
06:49pADOBE : Reconnect with the Idea of “Creating for Tomorrow”
PU
01/28ADOBE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
01/28ADOBE : Teams with OneTrust for Data Privacy Day and We're Focused on Mobile App..
PU
01/25SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 21
PU
01/25ADOBE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
01/24ADOBE : Calling all DMP Experts! The New Audience Manager Architect Certificatio..
PU
01/24ADOBE : Sees Changes in Management, Board
DJ
01/24ADOBE INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24ADOBE : Names Leeny Oberg and Dheeraj Pandey to its Board of Directors
BU
01/24ADOBE : Announces Organization Change
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 442 M
Net income 2019 2 880 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 42,24
P/E ratio 2020 32,61
EV / Sales 2019 10,3x
EV / Sales 2020 8,56x
Capitalization 118 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS6.90%117 957
WORKDAY8.03%37 605
SQUARE INC35.89%31 517
AUTODESK9.45%30 830
ELECTRONIC ARTS16.26%27 334
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES5.20%17 437
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.