Adobe : Sign Powers E-Signatures for Nintex Customers

Since 2012, Adobe and Nintex have helped organizations streamline business processes with automated workflows and world class document generation. Last week, Nintex announced the release of Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign - a major milestone in the partnership to provide customers and partners worldwide with a trusted, secure, and fully integrated e-signature solution for the Nintex Process Platform.

Now, thousands of organizations using the Nintex Process Platform can easily add trusted, legally binding e-signatures, powered by Adobe Sign, into any workflow or document - like disclosures, orders, and contracts - or into popular business solutions like Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint and Dynamics.

In fact, Nintex and Adobe have a lot in common when it comes to integration into popular business solutions. Last year, Adobe Sign became the preferred e-signature solution for Microsoft and Nintex has won numerous Microsoft awards including Partner of the Year. In Salesforce, Nintex Drawloop DocGen is a top document generation app on the Salesforce AppExchange, while Adobe Sign is a leading and proven innovator on the Salesforce platform - holding a five-star rating on the AppExchange since 2005. Together, Adobe and Nintex deliver a complete best-in-class digital transformation solution for customers who want to bring e-signatures into automated workflows and leading business solutions.

Here's how Nintex Sign, Powered by Adobe Sign, can help streamline business:

Deliver Fully Digital Experiences. Nintex workflow and document generation solutions are seamlessly integrated with Adobe Sign to make it easy to add legal electronic signature capabilities to Nintex Drawloop DocGen, Nintex Workflow Cloud, and Nintex Workflow for Office 365.

Automate Approvals. Use drag-and-drop functionality to create e-signature-based automated workflows. Complex signature workflows like multiple signers are also supported. Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign makes it easy to sign any document electronically and collect legal electronic signatures from others.

Create Greater Visibility into Signature Status. Track who's signed, who's up next, and who still needs to complete the document.

Reduce Legal, Security, and Compliance Risks. Get instant access to a legally admissible audit trail for every document that includes a detailed timeline of actions taken during the signature process. Adobe Sign delivers the highest levels of security, availability, and legal compliance.

Nintex is one of a number of worldwide brands like Microsoft, Salesforce, Workday, and ServiceNow that feature e-signature integrations with Adobe Sign to deliver superior digital document experiences for today's agile and rapidly evolving workforce.

Current Nintex customers who sign up for Nintex Sign, powered by Adobe Sign, are able to take advantage of a special introductory offer. Contact your Nintex account manager or visit Nintex for more information.