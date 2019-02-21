Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS

(ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : is No. 2 on Fast Company's “Most Innovative Companies” List for 2019 in the AR/VR Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:18am EST

This annual ranking recognizes 'leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation.' Based on its announcement, 'Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies recognize pioneering companies across 41 categories. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies.' Honorees will also be showcased in Fast Company's upcoming Most Innovative Companies print issue (March-April 2019).

AR represents a paradigm shift poised to change the way we express ourselves and how we experience the world around us. Freed from the boundaries of the screen, AR transforms the world into a digital stage, and will become an omnipresent part of our lives as smartphones help deliver the technology to the masses.

Innovation is core to Adobe's DNA and we will continue to explore new avenues for creative expression. As our CTO Abhay Parasnis said, 'Adobe has always been a company that has embraced new storytelling mediums. Whether it's print, PC, web or mobile shifts, we've always looked around the corner and built creative platforms for the future. We believe we're now at a similar inflection point with AR as the next breakthrough medium.'

Project Aero will be a game changer in the AR space through blending the digital and physical worlds. By democratizing this technology, Adobe is empowering designers and consumers alike to create high-quality immersive experiences. Stay tuned for more news and updates around Project Aero this year. We can't wait to see where the creative community takes this technology to unleash a new set of digital experiences beyond the screen.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
12:18aADOBE : is No. 2 on Fast Company's “Most Innovative Companies” List ..
PU
02/19ADOBE : Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Pla..
PU
02/18NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : PDF Software Market is Expanding Worldwide with Key Play..
AQ
02/15ADOBE : The Experience Revolution Is Finally Coming To Healthcare
PU
02/13ADOBE : Is a Leader in Gartner's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Report
PU
02/13MEDIA ALERT : Adobe Unveils Customer Experience Management (CXM) Innovations to ..
PU
02/12ADOBE : Shopify profit forecast misses on higher spending, shares fall
RE
02/08SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of February 4
PU
02/06Microsoft Joins Open-Source License Compliance Group
DJ
02/05INVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 452 M
Net income 2019 2 888 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,95
P/E ratio 2020 34,68
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 9,16x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS13.95%125 741
WORKDAY18.14%42 017
AUTODESK24.25%35 190
SQUARE INC34.85%31 690
ELECTRONIC ARTS30.48%30 846
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES17.23%18 799
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.