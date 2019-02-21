Adobe : is No. 2 on Fast Company's “Most Innovative Companies” List for 2019 in the AR/VR Sector

This annual ranking recognizes 'leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in business and innovation.' Based on its announcement, 'Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies recognize pioneering companies across 41 categories. More than three dozen Fast Company editors, reporters, and contributors surveyed thousands of companies.' Honorees will also be showcased in Fast Company's upcoming Most Innovative Companies print issue (March-April 2019).

AR represents a paradigm shift poised to change the way we express ourselves and how we experience the world around us. Freed from the boundaries of the screen, AR transforms the world into a digital stage, and will become an omnipresent part of our lives as smartphones help deliver the technology to the masses.

Innovation is core to Adobe's DNA and we will continue to explore new avenues for creative expression. As our CTO Abhay Parasnis said, 'Adobe has always been a company that has embraced new storytelling mediums. Whether it's print, PC, web or mobile shifts, we've always looked around the corner and built creative platforms for the future. We believe we're now at a similar inflection point with AR as the next breakthrough medium.'

Project Aero will be a game changer in the AR space through blending the digital and physical worlds. By democratizing this technology, Adobe is empowering designers and consumers alike to create high-quality immersive experiences. Stay tuned for more news and updates around Project Aero this year. We can't wait to see where the creative community takes this technology to unleash a new set of digital experiences beyond the screen.