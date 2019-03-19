Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS

(ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Adobe : to Webcast Financial Analyst Q&A Meeting from Adobe : Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast an informal Q&A meeting between Adobe’s executive management team and financial analysts/investors at next week’s Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference in Las Vegas, Nev.

 

What:

      Q&A with Adobe Management from Adobe Summit – The Digital Experience Conference
When: 2 p.m. Pacific Time, Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Where:

www.adobe.com/ADBE

How: Live over the Internet; simply connect to the meeting room on the webpage above
Questions:

Contact Adobe Investor Relations at 408-536-4416 or ir@adobe.com

 

The live webcast will last for approximately one hour. An archive of the call will be made available for approximately 45 days.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com/ADBE.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2019 Adobe Inc. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
01:01pADOBE : to Webcast Financial Analyst Q&A Meeting from Adobe : Summit
BU
03/18ADOBE : March Madness Is Here. Are You Ready To #HackTheBracket Again?
PU
03/14ADOBE : Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials
PU
03/14ADOBE : forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
RE
03/14ADOBE : Reports Record Revenue, Raises Fiscal 2019 Outlook
DJ
03/14ADOBE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14ADOBE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
03/14ADOBE : Reports Record Revenue
BU
03/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Facebook, Volkswagen, Tesla
03/14ADOBE : Information Chiefs Push Deal Making In Software Sector
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 164 M
EBIT 2019 4 467 M
Net income 2019 2 915 M
Finance 2019 1 519 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,54
P/E ratio 2020 34,67
EV / Sales 2019 11,2x
EV / Sales 2020 9,24x
Capitalization 126 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 292 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS13.93%126 074
WORKDAY17.43%40 877
AUTODESK19.63%33 695
SQUARE INC34.12%31 574
ELECTRONIC ARTS26.33%29 858
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES23.47%19 800
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.