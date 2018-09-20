Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
  Report  
Adobe to buy marketing software firm Marketo for $4.75 billion

09/20/2018 | 10:38pm CEST
An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday agreed to buy Marketo Inc for $4.75 billion (3.5 billion pounds) from private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management, adding heft to its cloud-based digital marketing business.

The acquisition comes as the Photoshop maker sharpens its focus on the fast-growing cloud business, a fiercely competitive market dominated by Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and Salesforce.

Marketo's business-to-business marketing applications offering complements Adobe's digital marketing business, which provides cloud-based tools to help create, manage and analyze advertising and marketing campaigns.

Marketo, started in 2006 as an email marketing service, was taken private by Vista Equity Partners for $1.8 billion in 2016.

The San Mateo, California-based company generated revenue of about $321 million in 2017, according to credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Adobe's fiscal 2018 and that Marketo Chief Executive Officer Steve Lucas will join the company's senior leadership team and continue to lead the Marketo team, Adobe said in a statement.

Adobe in May agreed to buy cloud-based e-commerce services provider Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion.

Reuters had exclusively reported earlier this month that Adobe was in talks to buy Marketo.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE SYSTEMS 0.55% 266.34 Delayed Quote.54.53%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.67% 113.57 Delayed Quote.32.35%
ORACLE CORPORATION 2.02% 50.43 Delayed Quote.4.55%
SALESFORCE.COM 1.70% 155.5 Delayed Quote.49.56%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 994 M
EBIT 2018 3 663 M
Net income 2018 2 625 M
Finance 2018 3 240 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,18
P/E ratio 2019 42,43
EV / Sales 2018 14,1x
EV / Sales 2019 11,6x
Capitalization 130 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS54.53%129 702
SQUARE INC144.59%34 804
ELECTRONIC ARTS7.22%34 420
AUTODESK41.93%32 443
WORKDAY38.25%30 523
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES13.99%18 785
