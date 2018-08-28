Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Adobe Systems    ADBE

ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:

Citi Global Tech Conference
New York, N.Y.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2018, 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time
John Murphy, EVP & CFO

Audio of this presentation will be webcast live from Adobe’s Investor Relations website at www.adobe.com/ADBE. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com, www.adobe.com/ADBE and theblog.adobe.com.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ADOBE SYSTEMS
07:01pINVESTOR ADVISORY : Adobe Announces Webcast of Investor Conference Participation
BU
03:07pADOBE : Announces Open Platform for Experience Design With Adobe : XD CC
BU
08/25DATA CENTER VIRTUALIZATION MARKET OU : Analysis by Key Players, Market Potential..
AQ
08/24SO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of August 20
PU
08/24ADOBE : Upcoming Changes to Creative Cloud OS Support for Windows and Mac
PU
08/24ADOBE VIDEO AND AUDIO APPS : Upcoming Changes to OS Support
PU
08/23ADOBE : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Utah (Aug. 23)
AQ
08/22ADOBE : Introducing the 2019 Release of Adobe Technical Communication Solutions
PU
08/22ADOBE : Announces the 2019 Release of Adobe Captivate, Introducing Virtual Reali..
PU
08/22ADOBE : August Lightroom CC Releases
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:24aBY THE NUMBERS : Growth Leaders With Strong Momentum 
08/24Hungry For More Subscribers, Adobe Is Bringing Its Professional Software To i.. 
08/24Software stocks move after big day of earnings 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/23ADOBE : Buy The Dip (Always) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 935 M
EBIT 2018 3 634 M
Net income 2018 2 596 M
Finance 2018 4 769 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 49,93
P/E ratio 2019 41,74
EV / Sales 2018 13,8x
EV / Sales 2019 11,7x
Capitalization 128 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 273 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS49.23%128 052
ELECTRONIC ARTS22.76%39 312
AUTODESK49.96%34 450
SQUARE INC125.50%31 652
WORKDAY48.42%31 467
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES11.70%18 407
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.