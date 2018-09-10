Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
Media Alert: New Innovations in Adobe Marketing Cloud Advance Personalization of Customer Experiences

09/10/2018

According to Adobe's recent digital maturity survey, a majority of digitally mature companies are increasing their investments in personalization and optimization of customer experiences in order to stay competitive. Leading brands understand the best experiences are consistently personal. Yet, many companies struggle to scale the delivery of personalized experiences across customer touchpoints. To address these challenges, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced new innovations powered by Adobe Sensei, the company's AI and machine learning technology, in Adobe Target and Adobe Experience Manager in Adobe Marketing Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

'Personalization must be at the core of every customer experience. If it isn't, brands risk losing customers' loyalty and business,' said Loni Stark, head of Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Target. 'Adobe has introduced AI and machine learning innovations for over a decade, and these new personalization capabilities further our mission to help companies successfully cater to customers at the individual level, no matter the screen, device or channel.'

New capabilities in Adobe Target and Adobe Experience Manager and forward-looking projects from Adobe Research allow marketers to:

  • Enhance voice interactions: A recent Adobe survey found 64 percent of consumers expect to increase their usage of voice assistants in the next five years, underscoring the growing importance of voice as a brand engagement channel. With Adobe Target, companies can iterate and test voice-based content and offers for assistants such as Amazon Alexa to deliver personalized, voice-driven customer experiences. An airport, for example, can use Alexa to update a traveler on a flight status and provide an offer for a rain coat at a terminal screen based on the weather forecast at the destination.
  • Optimize for the highest likelihood of an action: Adobe Target now allows marketers and data scientists to dynamically compare a customer's likelihood of taking an action, such as a purchase or churn, and factor the highest possibility into the customer profile. This enables brands to deliver the most relevant experience based on the desired action. A furniture retailer, for example, can assign a score correlating to an individual's likelihood to purchase a bed and another for a table. The retailer will automatically promote the item with the higher score when that person visits its website.
  • Personalize AR shopping experiences: Adobe is previewing an Adobe Research personalization project in development for potential future product integration. Using AI, brands can dynamically change product recommendations in an augmented reality (AR) setting based on customers' facial expressions. A company selling sunglasses, for example, can provide a selection of aviator-style glasses after the customer furrowed her eyebrows trying on round glasses.
  • Automate layout design for best performance: Determining a design and layout that will perform best for each customer is a major challenge for brands. With Smart Layout in Adobe Experience Manager, marketers can automatically compose the best performing layout for each customer that adapts to the individual's behavior. For example, a vacation resort can automatically serve a different design for golf enthusiasts compared to a visitor more likely to use the spa services.
  • Refine recommendations with AI-powered decisioning: Delivering personalized recommendations to a variety of different audiences at scale is challenging. With Auto-Target marketers will be able to automatically choose the best algorithm to deliver personalized recommendations to a broader spectrum of audiences. A home improvement company, for example, can equally tailor recommendations to its key customer, the home builder, as well as secondary audiences, such as DIYers, within a single campaign. Adobe is also releasing a new recommendations algorithm that automatically factors customer attributes, such as geography or favorite color, that are most predictive of a desired behavior.
  • Collaborate to refine customer experiences: Marketers are quickly realizing that working in tandem with AI can produce faster, more dynamic customer experiences that drive business value. New Personalization Insights reports in Adobe Target provide marketers with analysis on how algorithms are performing. Insights include what visitor attributes were most influential, what offers resonated most and more. This data can be used to develop more sophisticated tests and further refine AI-driven personalization to ensure the most optimized digital experience for customers.

Adobe Experience Cloud empowers brands to deliver compelling, consistent and continuous experiences across any customer touch point - all while accelerating business growth. Adobe Target is an experience optimization solution in Adobe Marketing Cloud that lets data-driven brands rapidly experiment and create personalized experiences that can be leveraged across any digital touchpoint, including web, mobile, email, IoT devices, call center and more. Adobe Target is used by major brands worldwide including Lenovo, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Philips and Sprint. Adobe Target helps customers address obligations for data governance and privacy design features to comply with GDPR. Adobe was named the only leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Platforms, Q2 2018 ' and 'The Forrester Wave™: Digital Intelligence Platforms, Q2 2017' reports.

Helpful Links:

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

###

© 2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 13:11:04 UTC
