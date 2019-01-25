Log in
So-Called Social: Week of January 21

01/25/2019 | 03:19pm EST

Social nets update stuff

In an effort to win over a younger demographic, Facebook has been secretly building LOL, a special feed of memes, funny videos, and GIF-like clips for users. Currently in private beta with a very small number of high school students, users experience LOL as a replacement for their Watch tab. Because even Zuck loves meme culture.

A fresh, new Twitter look and feel is coming to a desktop near you. The site has begun to roll out a new interface for its web users, including updates to the emoji button, keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, and advanced search. Some already have the option to try out this new desktop version, although it's unclear how many.

LinkedIn is kicking its ad targeting up a notch with the addition of interest targeting in Campaign Manager. This upgrade enables advertisers to target based on around 200 user interests, such as global economy, artificial intelligence and customer service. The listed interests were defined by user behavior on the platform (which is pretty neat).

Adobe does stuff

As I mentioned, we are getting ready to crush Sundance this week.. From Mentor-in-a-Minute interviews with celebs, live-streamed filmmaker panels, Sundance Ignite Fellow IG takeovers, and more… we're bringing the Sundance experience to Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram (oh my!). Watch both Adobe Brand channels and DVA for all the goods.

Other brands do stuff

Acura's latest model is taking social media for a spin. The automaker turned to Facebook Instant Games to create a 360-degree interactive gaming experience. The game, played by tilting a smartphone to direct the vehicle, begins directly from one of their ads on Facebook. This comes in addition to Acura's recent IG Stories sticker pack and Giphy GIFs. Vroom.

Interesting stuff

If you've been anywhere on social the last few weeks, you've seen plenty of photos of your friends' faces from 2009 thanks to the #10YearChallenge. Some took the challenge a little deeper, sharing photos of how parts of the world have transformed over the last ten years. Revealing startling photos of climate change, global conflicts, and some positive changes as well, these pics took the challenge to a new (and meaningful) level.

What are the biggest untapped opportunities for marketers this year? This annual State of Social study reveals interesting results. 61 percent say they will invest in Facebook and Instagram Story Ads. Marketing via messaging apps is having a moment, with open rates of over 98 percent. Video is the most effective type of content, and LinkedIn is the channel to watch.

Fun stuff

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 20:18:08 UTC
