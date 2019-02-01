Log in
ADOBE SYSTEMS (ADBE)
02/01 03:46:49 pm
247.77 USD   -0.02%
03:39pSO-CALLED SOCIAL : Week of January 28
PU
02:09pADOBE : Sign Powers E-Signatures for Nintex Customers
PU
01/29ADOBE : Reconnect with the Idea of “Creating for Tomorrow”
PU
So-Called Social: Week of January 28

02/01/2019 | 03:39pm EST

Disclaimer

Adobe Systems Inc. published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 20:38:00 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 153 M
EBIT 2019 4 442 M
Net income 2019 2 880 M
Finance 2019 2 810 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 43,29
P/E ratio 2020 33,42
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
EV / Sales 2020 8,78x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart ADOBE SYSTEMS
Duration : Period :
Adobe Systems Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADOBE SYSTEMS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shantanu Narayen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Francis Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Abhay Parasnis Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Cynthia A. Stoddard Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John E. Warnock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADOBE SYSTEMS9.54%120 868
WORKDAY13.68%39 574
AUTODESK14.45%32 238
SQUARE INC27.21%29 503
ELECTRONIC ARTS13.08%27 868
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES8.07%17 799
