ADT : Security Hit with Class-Action Lawsuits Over Employee's Video Snooping

DALLAS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two proposed federal class-action lawsuits are being filed on behalf of hundreds of ADT Security Services (NYSE: ADT) clients whose privacy was breached by a company employee who had access to streaming video from customers' security cameras.

ADT failed to provide rudimentary safeguards to protect the privacy of its customers, allowing an employee to gain remote access to cameras inside and outside hundreds of customers' homes, according to the lawsuits filed May 18. A Dallas area technician reportedly added his personal email address to customer accounts during visits, enabling him to remotely watch security camera video streams for the past seven years.

"These customers trusted ADT with their safety and privacy," said attorney Matthew McCarley of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati. "This privacy breach occurred because ADT did not follow the most basic security procedures. These lawsuits were filed to ensure this company does everything possible to make their systems safe and deserving of the trust their clients place in them."

One lawsuit was filed on behalf of ADT customers, and the other on behalf of minors and others living inside the homes. The lead plaintiff in one of the lawsuits was a teenage girl during the time that the breach occurred. ADT informed her family that the technician spied on them nearly 100 times, according to the lawsuit.

ADT marketed the camera systems as a way for parents to check in on kids and pets with live streaming video, yet failed to implement standard safeguards like dual authentication or text alerts when parties access the accounts. The breach was discovered when a customer noticed an unauthorized email among addresses that had permission to access the security system.

The cases are Shana Doty et al. v. ADT LLC et al., Case No. 0:20-cv-60972; and Alexia Preddy et al. v. ADT LLC et al., Case No. 0:20-cv-60971 filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In addition to Fears Nachawati Law Firm, the plaintiffs are represented by Chicago-based Edelson PC and Dallas-based Carter Law Group.

