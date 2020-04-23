Log in
ADT To Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings On Thursday, May 7, 2020

04/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Management will host a conference call following the release at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, May 7 to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • By dialing 1-888-599-8686 (domestic) or 1-720-543-0214 (international) and requesting the ADT First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
  • Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 9338767 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 200 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on TwitterLinkedInFacebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:
Derek Fiebig - ADT
investorrelations@adt.com
Tel: 888-238-8525 

Media Relations:
Paul Wiseman - ADT
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
